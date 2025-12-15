Governor Gavin Newsom Slammed Donald Trump with a String of Embarrassing Posts Online

The hits just keep on coming! California Governor Gavin Newsom slammed President Donald Trump with a series of mocking posts. The back-and-forth began when Trump announced the release of files associated with notorious s** offender Jeffrey Epstein. Newsom and his PR team appear to be closely monitoring updates with the Trump administration ever since, seemingly waiting for opportunities to reportedly mock him.

Newsom’s online rampage about the Head of State has gained traction since Trump’s second term officially began this year. Newsom often calls out Trump whenever he has an opportunity or, in some cases, ridicules his political decisions. Recently, it appears he’s truly intent on criticizing the president, especially since the release of the Epstein files inches closer.

Aside from repeatedly targeting him over the Epstein files, Newsom has criticized Trump’s health, instances where he appeared to fall asleep, moments when he tripped at the White House or while boarding Air Force One, his remarks about different political issues, and more.

Depending on the topic, Newsom’s brutal online posts about Trump would often include either memes or short video clips, followed by a song that indirectly or directly correlates to Trump’s actions.The posts are shared either through the Governor Newsom Press Office account, or his personal account on X.

In his latest retort against the 79-year-old president, Newsom quipped about Trump’s Christmas Reception speech, in which he recalled “winning California by a lot,” in 2024 – a reference to the 2024 Presidential Elections. Referencing Trump’s remarks at the reception, Newsom sarcastically expresses his laughter in disbelief, writing, “Hahahahahahahahaha ok.”

“We would win California by a lot” — a delusional Trump claims he won California in 2024 pic.twitter.com/xQb2V2PC1K — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 14, 2025

Social media users took to the comment section expressing agreement with Newsom’s repost while also adding their own remarks about Trump’s comments in the video. One user wrote, “I almost spit my Diet Coke out.” Adding a string of laughing emojis, another added, “oops, fell off the chair laughing.” A third commented, “This might be Trump’s most absurd lie to date.”

Several others joked about another brain scan. One urged, “Better book the next MRI.” Another added, “We need another MRI immediately.” Others mocked conspiracy theories suggesting Trump has dementia or Alzheimer’s.

Regarding Epstein, Newsom shared clips featuring both Epstein and Trump while citing Megan’s Law, which mandates the public release of information about registered s** offenders. The video also featured condoms bearing Trump’s face, sold for $4.50, along with an image of a younger Trump surrounded by women whose faces were censored, followed by additional photos of him with Epstein. While the videos take aim at the MAGA leader, the internet appears to be enjoying the potential feud between the two, fueling the popularity of these well-edited clips.

In light of Newsom’s brutal slams against the President over the release of the Epstein files, one user even urged the California governor to give his press team a raise. They wrote, “Whoever’s running your socials, keep them on payroll and give them a nice Christmas bonus. They’ve earned it.” Another chimed in, sharing a GIF, “The song, the edit, this clock, the truthiness…”

Trump has yet to issue an official response to the ongoing wave of online posts from Governor Newsom. In the meantime, Newsom does not appear to have any plans to stop the posts.