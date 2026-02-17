The Democratic Party became a subject of public ridicule as they shared a post on the 147th Presidents Day. The Republican National Committee noted that Bill Clinton was missing from the post, trolling them for overshadowing his contributions.

On February 16, 2025, the Democratic Party’s social media account shared a graphic on X featuring John F. Kennedy, Lyndon B. Johnson, Jimmy Carter, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden. It became immediately evident that the DNC had excluded the 42nd U.S. President and Harry Truman from the tribute.

Naturally, the exclusion was noticed by the Republicans. They reposted the image with a photo of a ‘focused’ Bill Clinton seated next to Hillary Clinton, former secretary of state. The caption read, “Forget someone again?”

The repost got mixed reactions from supporters of both parties. A user tweeted, “Because the Democrats do not want to associate with anyone who is a [child abuser]. Meanwhile, the GOP still clings on to the orange pedo rather than removing him for the less controversial, JD Vance.”

Another user commented, “We haven’t forgotten,” sharing a photo of a young Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein. A third user wrote, “The @TheDemocrats are trying to write his character completely out of the script. Like he just never existed at all. I don’t even like the man but you can’t just leave him out entirely like that.”

A user wrote, “GOP can’t fathom not celebrating people on [such] lists. Incredible self-report.” Lastly, a Democrat supporter wrote, “Nope. Left out intentionally because, unlike you, we don’t blindly support [Epstein associates].”

It’s like he never even existed — Rising Eagle (@risingeagleusa) February 16, 2026

The Democratic Party has not confirmed the reason for Clinton’s omission from the tribute, but one major reason could be his name’s presence in the notorious Epstein files. The former President shared a close friendship with the trafficker; he even visited his private island on a number of occasions. This association might be the reason why the Democratic Party excluded him.

Meanwhile, the GOP is celebrating Presidents Day with an image of Mount Rushmore with an image of Donald Trump. The Department of Health and Human Services shared an image of George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and the current President with,

“This Presidents Day, we honor the leaders who shaped our nation and reaffirm our commitment to serving the health and well-being of every American.”

The White House also shared Trump’s post, affirming that the stock market and 401(k)s are performing exceptionally well. He confirmed that their military is “Strong and Powerful” with their borders being secured from illegal immigrants. “Our Country is Bigger, Better, and Stronger than EVER Before,” he added before asking the people to enjoy the holiday.