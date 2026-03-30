GOP Risks Losing MAHA Voters as Poll Shows Doubt Over Trump’s Health Agenda

A new poll suggests that Republicans might struggle to keep some of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s MAHA coalition ahead of the 2026 midterms. Many voters in this group feel that President Donald Trump’s administration has not done enough on the health issues that drew them to the GOP.

The POLITICO poll, conducted from March 13-18 among 3,851 adults, found that 52% of Americans believe the administration has not done enough to support MAHA goals. Among self-identified MAHA voters, 47% feel the same way. Additionally, 41% of Trump’s 2024 voters outside this core MAHA group believe the administration has not addressed issues like vaccines, pesticides, and junk food adequately.

These numbers indicate a potential problem for Republicans. They have sought to turn MAHA, originally a Kennedy-led movement, into a lasting part of the party’s base. POLITICO’s reporting showed that many respondents see Democrats as better equipped than Republicans to tackle several health priorities. Some voters also view Republicans as more aligned with the food and pesticide industries.

A majority of Americans associate MAHA with the GOP, but not overwhelmingly. And most believe the Trump admin hasn’t done enough to “Make America Healthy Again” — including 41% of Trump’s own 2024 voters, a new POLITICO Poll found. 🔗 https://t.co/qEymmjqSUL pic.twitter.com/nSaYpUzPE8 — POLITICO (@politico) March 30, 2026

In February, Reuters reported that MAHA activists warned Trump he could lose their support after he signed an executive order aimed at increasing domestic production of glyphosate. Some activists viewed this move as a departure from the anti-chemical and food-safety stance that originally defined the movement.

White House spokesman Kush Desai noted at the time that the order was not an endorsement of any product; it aimed to enhance national security and lessen reliance on foreign imports and supply chains.

The divide has been evident in vaccine policy debates as well. Reuters reported last week that the Informed Consent Action Network, a group connected to Kennedy’s movement, asked the federal government to expand the Vaccine Injury Table from 47 listed injuries to over 300.

Legal and scientific experts informed Reuters that the petition misinterpreted the law and the underlying research. This filing showed the ongoing friction between Kennedy’s support base and the administration.

Shawn Ryan says Trump betrayed the MAHA movement by backing immunity for pesticide companies. “Did you see the glyphosate stuff?” “Immunity.” “Because of what? A national security issue?” “Do you know how many people died of cancer last year? 618,000.” “That’s somehow not a… pic.twitter.com/irB9WBjokX — End Tribalism in Politics (@EndTribalism) March 27, 2026

Kennedy remains the official figure most linked to MAHA’s political identity, but part of the administration’s health agenda has faced pushback beyond just Democrats. The nomination of Casey Means for surgeon general has stalled in the Senate after lawmakers from both parties questioned her on vaccines, qualifications, and other health matters, according to the Associated Press.

This conflict illustrates how challenging it can be for MAHA priorities to gain traction in Washington when they clash with confirmation politics and established public health institutions.

While health care may not be the top issue for most voters this fall, only 19% said it is their main concern for the midterms, according to the poll, strategists mentioned in the survey coverage warn that Republicans should not assume MAHA voters are firmly committed.

This coalition supported Trump and Kennedy politically in 2024. However, polling and recent policy disagreements indicate that this backing is conditional, not guaranteed. If this sentiment persists through November, Republicans might find that a movement they aimed to integrate is still uncertain about its place in the GOP.

Many in the GOP are preparing for a big loss in the midterms with issues such as the ongoing Iran war, higher prices, and a general cost of living crisis for everyday Americans.