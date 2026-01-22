GlamBOT Boss Cole Walliser Accused of Talking Down to Bride—and the Internet Is Furious

The iconic GlamBOT makes people feel glamorous with its slow-motion videos seen on red carpets from the Oscars to the Golden Globes. However, a leaked email exchange about the device has cast its creator, Cole Walliser, in an unflattering light—pun intended.

Walliser is facing backlash after an Instagram video surfaced showing what many viewers are calling a condescending and unnecessarily rude interaction with a bride-to-be. Ryan Quinlan shared the video, which has racked up more than 4.8 million views at the time of writing. The comments section, however, is doing most of the talking.

The controversy centers on a private email exchange from 2019, in which a woman reached out to ask whether the GlamBOT was available for private events such as weddings and, if so, what the rates would be. According to screenshots now circulating online, Walliser responded by emphasizing how prestigious the GlamBOT is, noting that it is used by network television for “the biggest red carpets of the year,” and adding that “it’s not cheap.”

Director Joseph Kahn reveals he originated the Glambot a decade ago, before Cole Walliser: “Yes I created it back in 2016 for E! The lighting, camera work, lens choices, and methodology are all my design.” pic.twitter.com/8pTfGikL9S — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 21, 2026

When the bride replied that the service was within her budget, Walliser responded that he didn’t see how that could be possible, claiming the price could range anywhere from $10,000 to $1 million. The bride then acknowledged the GlamBOT’s Oscars pedigree and asked about the next steps. That was when Walliser outlined the logistics—crew size, gear rentals, insurance, and permits—before dropping a $300,000 rate.

He also requested a 10% deposit before a contract would even be drawn up.

After receiving the figure, the bride said she would follow up after the weekend. That was when Walliser snapped back, writing, “If you wanted to know how much it costs, you just needed to ask; you don’t need to pretend you are going to book it.” The remark sent social media into a tizzy.

Across Instagram and Reddit, users branded the exchange “unprofessional” and elitist. One commenter compared it to a “Pretty Woman mean-girl moment,” saying they wouldn’t book him “on principle” even if they had the money. Others mocked the $300,000 price tag, with some joking that Walliser likely paid off all the equipment “in one booking.”

A few accused Walliser of “testing the waters” with an inflated number, while others said requiring a deposit before even drafting a contract was a major red flag. “Just say you don’t want to do weddings,” one commenter wrote.

Glambot director Cole Walliser is under fire for his responses to a possible customer inquiring about the camera for a wedding. Walliser reportedly doubted the woman’s ability to pay for his services. pic.twitter.com/BUejX4qVxM — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 19, 2026

Still, some fans defended Walliser as they believe he probably deals with countless inquiries that go nowhere and was being frank about how expensive the setup is. Still, even some defenders realized he came off as dismissive.

Walliser’s public persona is very different, though. Just a few days ago, he was praised on Reddit for defending Jennifer Lopez after she was accused of being “rude” during a GlamBOT moment at the Golden Globes. Many users described him as professional, but seeing these emails has left some fans feeling torn about him.

As one Reddit user put it: “Men always disappoint.” Do you agree?