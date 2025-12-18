Major Changes To The Academy Awards As The Oscars To Leave ABC After 50 Years

The Oscars are set to look different in 2029 for those fans watching the Academy Awards at home on TV as they leave ABC for the first time in 50 years.

While only the stars get to attend the Oscars in person, many TV viewers enjoy tuning into the Academy Awards to see their favorite stars. However, as the Oscars are set to leave ABC after 50 years, some things will change.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor said in their announcement, “We are thrilled to enter into a multifaceted global partnership.” This will launch in 2029 to offer a new Oscars experience.

For those who enjoy watching the Academy Awards each year to see who wins an award, relating to their favorite actors or movies, change in coming in 2029. As announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on December 17, the beloved Oscars are set to leave their longtime home on ABC to head to an unexpected new location. The exciting news is that the awards will air on the streaming-only platform of YouTube

The Academy and YouTube have now signed a multi-year deal that gives the video platform exclusive global rights from 2029 to 2033. Even better, the new deal is set to allow viewers from around the world to access the show. Moreover, everyone will have access to further content, including behind the scenes footage, the Governors Ball, the famous red carpet and so much more.

According to the press release, other Academy events will also be offered on YouTube, including “the Governors Awards, the Oscars Nominations Announcement, the Oscars Nominees Luncheon, the Student Academy Awards, the Scientific and Technical Awards, Academy member and filmmaker interviews, film education programs, podcasts, and more.”

Meanwhile, movie fans will be treated to the Google Arts & Culture initiative, which will allow people digital access to parts of the Academy Museum and Academy Collection.

Kramer and Taylor added:

This collaboration will leverage YouTube’s vast reach and infuse the Oscars and other Academy programming with innovative opportunities for engagement while honoring our legacy. We will be able to celebrate cinema, inspire new generations of filmmakers and provide access to our film history on an unprecedented global scale.

Fans have been able to watch the Oscars on ABC since 1976, which will mean the shift to YouTube comes more than 50 years later.

Until that time, the Academy Awards will air as always on ABC, with Conan O’Brien set to host the next edition on March 15, 2026. The official Oscar nominations will be announced on January 22, 2026.

The Academy and YouTube also announced the change on Instagram, leading to many comments from users surprised at the amount of notice given. One wrote, “3+ years later is wild. How much time do you need to whip up a YT link.”

Another wrote, “You could’ve waited until 2028 to announce this lol,” and another “Thanks for the 3 year heads up.” Yet another Instagram user wrote, “All Acceptance Speeches will end with “LIKE & SUBSCRIBE.”