Giant Statue Of Trump and Epstein Appears In Washington, D.C — White House Calls it ‘Waste of Money’

The Epstein controversy keeps spiraling out of control for Trump. In a new surprising turn of events a giant 12 foot statute of Trump and Epstein was seen at National Mall in Washington, D.C. The statue, which was noticed on Tuesday morning has naturally led to outrage among the President and his followers.

The statue shows Trump and Epstein holding hands and smiling, like a pair of great friends. It goes without saying that it is a highly political piece of art and directly hints at the fact that despite Trump’s denial of having a great relationship with Epstein, the two were indeed friends.

The statue happens to be a complete piece with three bronze plaques at its foot that say, “in honor of friendship month.” Another one of the plaques mention, “We celebrate the long-lasting bond between President Donald J. Trump and his ‘closest friend’ Jeffrey Epstein.” There is also a hearth-hand figure to further show how lovely the bond between the two were.

Such a piece of work was bound to cause a lot of commotion and it did. The name of the artist was not initially known. However, anonymously, they spoke to Huffpost, and mentioned that one does not need to explain their reasoning behind making a statue.

The artist said, “No one else publicly that we know of partied with Donald Trump, traveled with Donald Trump and visited at Mar-a-Lago just as a friend, not just as an associate. Since this is Friendship Month, we wanted to celebrate what is presumably, at least publicly, Donald Trump‘s only true friend.”

With the demand to release the Epstein files and the clear indication that Trump’s name might actually be on those files, The White House commented on the statue before the situation could go out of control.

In a statement to The Mirror U.S., a spokesperson for The White House said, “Liberals are free to waste their money however they see fit— but it’s not news that Epstein knew Donald Trump, because Donald Trump kicked Epstein out of his club for being a creep.”

She further added, “Democrats, the media, and the organization that’s wasting their money on this statue knew about Epstein and his victims for years and did nothing to help them while President Trump was calling for transparency, and is now delivering on it with thousands of pages of documents.”

Epstein was arrested back in 2019 on the federal charges of sex trafficking. Trump’s reaction had been straightforward as he had mentioned that he was not a fan of him and he also had broken off his friendship with Epstein in 2004 after he came to know that he took away young girls who worked at the Mar-a-Lago spa in Palm Beach.

There is evidence of Trump and Epstein being quite close with pictures of the two in various parties confirming the same. Trump also allegedly gifted Epstein a book that contained his artwork and signature, though the President and his administration has mentioned that it is a lie and also mentioned that the sign is a fake.

As pressure continues to mount up around the release of the Epstein files, it now remains to be seen how Trump and his officials will deal with this statue.