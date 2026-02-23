Ghislaine Maxwell’s Brother Criticizes Royal Family Over Prince Andrew’s Arrest: “He Doesn’t Even…”

Ian Maxwell, the 70-year-old brother of Ghislaine Maxwell slammed the Royal family of Britain over the arrest of ex-Prince Andrew. He was charged with misconduct in public office. Thames Valley Police arrested Andrew on his 66th birthday. Authorities are now investigating the allegations that the ex-prince had shared confidential information with Epstein while serving as the U.K. trade envoy between 2001 and 2011.

Talking about Andrew’s current plight, Ian said in an interview published in The Telegraph, “There [Andrew] is, kicked out of his home, completely isolated and unlike Ghislaine, he doesn’t even have a supportive family; even his daughters are at sixes and sevens about what to do.”

The current probe, however, does not name Andrew in any sexual misconduct charges. Talking about the same, Ian said, “You have to note [Andrew] hasn’t been charged with any sort of s- -ual offense. And the police will have looked really hard for evidence. Look, he’s a single man and what he did or didn’t do with various women was sleazy, humiliating for him and embarrassing for the royals.”

Ian has also remained consistently supportive of his sister Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving time for federal s-x trafficking charges. Talking about his sister, Ian said, “My sister is the fall guy. Somebody had to pay the price for what Epstein did and so the government and the media chose her. I genuinely believe that if Epstein were alive he would be incarcerated and she would be free.”

Epstein died by suicide back in 2019 while waiting for his trial on federal s-x trafficking charges. Presently, the Epstein files are a source of concern since the Department of Justice had previously failed its deadline to release all the documents and is still running behind regarding the same.

Moreover, President Trump’s name appears multiple times in the files. However, he insists that he and Epstein were mere acquaintances. Despite a lot of high-profile names getting associated with the case, there have not been enough convictions still now.

Talking about Maxwell’s conviction and trial, Ian said, “Her trial wasn’t fair and her conviction isn’t safe. Ghislaine has done nothing wrong and the length of her conviction is outrageous.” He then added, “We’re all supporting her in various ways; loyalty is very very strong in our family.”

Ian then claimed that the feminists should support Maxwell, arguing she is a victim of the system. However, the Epstein case is more controversial than that and given the nature of the crimes, anyone involved with the man who helped him despite knowing what he did, should be held accountable.

Since the big names are not facing any consequences, Ian’s idea of Maxwell being a scapegoat is understandable. However, he also mentioned that there is “a chance that President Donald Trump might respond to her plea for clemency.”

According to Ian, Maxwell is currently placed in “the U.S. equivalent of an open prison” and despite her being convicted, Ian believes that his sister is on the “right side of history.”