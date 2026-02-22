Was King Charles Warned About Ex-Prince Andrew’s Shady Dealings? Alleged Whistleblower Email Reveals

A new report suggests that King Charles allegedly received warnings about his brother, former Prince Andrew’s, controversial dealings with business partner and British property developer David Rowland back in 2019.

According to The Daily Mail, the monarch and his private secretary, Clive Alderton, received the email from an anonymous whistleblower before King Charles ascended to the throne and was still performing his duties as Prince of Wales.

One of the emails allegedly said that Andrew “considers his relationship with David Rowland more important than that of his family.” The whistleblower further claimed that the former Prince may have assisted Rowland in obtaining his banking license in Luxembourg.

Email proves Charles was warned about his brother's 'secret deals': Whistleblower told Palace that Royal Family's name was being 'abused' by Andrew



Meanwhile, another alleged email from the whistleblower to Rowland read, “The evidence provided unequivocally proves that you have abused the Royal Family’s name.”

Royal expert Andrew Lownie revealed that the former Duke of York allegedly lobbied for Rowland in countries such as Qatar, Bahrain, China, Azerbaijan, and Libya.

The former Prince also allegedly introduced Rowland to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and once called him his “trusted money man.”

The report further alleged that Andrew visited Libya with Rowladn to meet Colonel Muammar Gaddafi. There, he allegedly aimed to facilitate a meeting between the dictator and Epstein.

The ex-royal has been under scrutiny ever since the release of the Epstein Files due to his alleged connection to the late s– offender. Andrew has been accused of sending private trade envoy secrets to Epstein in the early 2010s.

He was arrested on February 19, 2026, also his 66th birthday, in connection with the investigation involving Epstein on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Prince Andrew 'wailed' to police during his arrest telling them: "You can't do this to me, I'm the Queen's son!" The former prince was held in police custody for 11 hours and was treated like a 'commoner' during questioning. He was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.



While King Charles did not acknowledge rumors about the alleged 2019 whistleblower email, he issued a detailed statement about Andrew’s arrest. “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office,” he said in a statement.

“What now follows is the full, fair, and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation,” he added.

“Let me state clearly: the law must take its course,” King Charles mentioned, adding, “As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all. Charles R.”

Former Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal title last year and had to leave his 30-room mansion in Windsor. However, his arrest triggered calls for the ex-royal to be removed from the line of succession, as he remains eighth in line to the throne.

The process of any potential removal would reportedly require an Act of Parliament, as well as the approval of the 14 Commonwealth realms.