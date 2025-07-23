George W. Bush’s Passionate Support of Michelle Obama Amid Divorce Rumors Rekindles Wild Speculation — Netizens Say, “He’s Got a Crush on Michelle”

Divorce rumors surrounding Barack Obama and Michelle Obama refuse to die down, and now, former American President George W. Bush has defended the former First Lady, leading to netizens commenting on their decade old friendship.

George W. Bush’s stance came to the public light through his daughter Jenna Bush Hager as she shared moments with her family on Thursday’s episode of Today with Jenna & Friends. Jenna said that as she wanted to know her father’s perspective on the rumors surrounding the Obamas’ divorce, he came forward with a rather strong opinion about the couple.

Talking to her host Octavia Spencer, Jenna said, “I remember I called my dad and I was like, ‘Have you heard this rumor?!’ And he was like, ‘I don’t believe it. It’s not true.’” She also noted that her father was rather mad that she would even entertain such gossip about the Obamas.

She further added that he said, “He was like, ‘That isn’t true. I know them and it isn’t true.’” Bush’s reaction quickly caught the eye of netizens who came forward with different kinds of comments. One person commented, “George got a crush on Michelle.” Another one added, “Of course he will—he’s had a thing for Michelle for a minute!”

Another comment mentioned, “He has been consistently sweet on Michelle for over a decade. Who wouldn’t? She’s gorgeous. But I give George credit, he’s got good taste. His wife Laura Bush was a cutie pie too!”

The candy pass between Michelle Obama and George W. Bush, mirroring the one that warmed our hearts during the funeral of John McCain. pic.twitter.com/TDnunfnL4E — Brenna Williams (@brennawilliams) December 5, 2018

One user added humorously, “Former president George W. Bush love himself some Michelle Obama. He makes sure he brings her candy.” Another user took a rather serious approach and said, “George W Bush was a lousy president, although he will never be rated anywhere near as bad as Trump. However, since he obviously knows the Obama’s personally, he is doing the right thing here in shutting down rumors that they are divorcing.”

It should be noted here that Bush and Michelle Obama have maintained a great friendship over the years and one of the key moments in their friendship came when on September 24, 2016, during the opening of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the two were captured with a hug that generated widespread comments.

1st Lady Michelle Obama hugs Pres. George W.Bush at opening of @NMAAHC I was there for 1 of museums chief sponsors @BankofAmerica pic.twitter.com/XWw41G5nHO — David Hume Kennerly (@kennerly) September 24, 2016

Bush had commented on their friendship on the Live with Jimmy Kimmel show, as he said, “I go to a lot of funerals, and so does she. And because of protocol, I’m always stuck next to her or she’s always stuck next to me, and I get a little antsy during the long-winded eulogies, so I started cracking a few jokes, and you know, and she seemed to think they’re funny.”

Michelle also appeared to be equally warm about their dynamic as she told Jenna Bush Hager in a November interview, “He’s a beautiful, funny, kind, sweet man.” She further added, “Our values are the same. We disagree on policy, but we don’t disagree on humanity, we don’t disagree about love and compassion.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BlackAmericaWeb (@blackamericaweb)

While these two have maintained a great friendship over the years, Michelle and Barack Obama recently addressed these divorce speculations on Michelle’s podcast with her brother Craig Robinson and confirmed that they are together.