Gavin Newson Rips Ron DeSantis During Governors’ Debate: “Would Take Joe Biden at 100 Versus Hm”

Republican governor of Florida Ron DeSantis and Democrat governor of California Gavin Newson engaged in a heated argument during a live Fox News red state-blue state governors' debate. After DeSantis criticized 81-year-old President Joe Biden and said he was "in decline" and thus a "danger" to the nation, the California Democrat retaliated. "I would take Joe Biden at 100 versus Ron DeSantis any day of the week at any age," Newsom said. The staunch Democrat also mocked DeSantis's primary campaign against Trump, bringing up the fact that "you're down 41 points in your home state." As per The Daily Mail, while further showcasing his party loyalty Newsom also stated that Biden would become the Democratic nominee "in a few weeks." "In a matter of weeks, Sean, he'll be endorsing Donald Trump as the nominee in the Republican Party," Newsom said of DeSantis.

📹 #WATCH: 🇺🇸 "THERE'S ONE THING WE HAVE IN COMMON IS NEITHER OF US WILL BE THE NOMINEE FOR OUR PARTY IN 2024" - Gavin Newson's Mic Drop Moment at DeSantis vs. Newsom Debate pic.twitter.com/9x0XTNTC5t — Ishraqul Alam (@IshraqulAlamX) December 1, 2023

During the debate, Newsom was occasionally questioned about his aspirations for higher office by the 2024 presidential candidate. "You will not admit it. Admit that you're running," DeSantis pushed Newsom claiming "why he's running a shadow campaign." "I don't know how many times I can say it," Newsom clarified. "Just making this stuff up about a shadow campaign."

"It's not even optional," he continued while praising Biden. "He's doing fantastically,' he said of Biden. "I appreciate and respect the work the president's doing and the vice president, the Biden-Harris campaign and team, so absolutely unequivocally look forward to continuing to support their effort. President Biden will be reelected and President Trump will be rejected."

"He says Joe Biden is 100 percent up to the job. You know that that's not true. Anybody who can look. He wants you to believe him over your own lyin' eyes," DeSantis countered.

DeSantis also questioned Newsom over his recent trip to China. "I would not go to China and grovel in front of Xi like Gavin Newsom did," DeSantis said. "He says China is a partner on climate change?" "China is laughing at us," DeSantis said. Newsom then responded by saying, "I confronted Xi on the issue of fentanyl' and brought up the country's human rights abuses with the 'foreign minister and the vice president and other leaders in China."

Newsom brought up DeSantis' deteriorating polling position once more and highlighted the rivalry between the GOP candidate and former South Carolina governor and U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley over who has shown greater leniency toward Chinese companies. The Florida governor was criticized by Newsom for his "hypocrisy."

"This is just a reminder, I think it's a question that some people probably ask and I know Nikki Haley's campaign is asking. When are you going to drop out and at least give Nikki Haley a shot to take down Donald Trump and this nomination?" Newsom stated.

