Gavin Newsom’s Wife Accuses Donald Trump of Waging a ‘War on All Women’

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, criticized President Donald Trump after he fired Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Attorney General Pam Bondi.

On Saturday, April 4, she shared a video on Instagram where she stated that she was “no fan” of Bondi and Noem. She added that the firing was “no surprise” since it reflects Trump’s broader “war on all women,” according to The Independent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Siebel Newsom (@jennifersiebelnewsom)

Jennifer, the founder of a gender rights non-profit said in her Instagram video, “The conservative women that Trump handpicks who align themselves with an agenda that controls women, restricting our rights, limiting our autonomy… is only in service of men.”

She added that there is a familiar pattern in Trump’s administration, as “Women are brought in, packaged Mar-a-Lago style, and lifted up as long as they commit to wholeheartedly serve the interests of the patriarch at the top.”

Newsom also claimed that both Noem and Bondi did not hold any true power or job security in their positions, referencing past allegations of inappropriate behavior against the president.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristi Noem (@kristinoem)

She also mentioned, “When you align yourself with that value system, with a leader who has publicly devalued women, degraded them, and been found liable for abusing women. Well, guess what? You’re going to be the first to go.”

Jennifer added that no woman is safe in “Donald Trump‘s Republican Party” unless she has enough wealth to buy her own job security and safety.

She concluded the video by saying that there is a “war on all women” regardless of their political affiliation.

Trump fired Kristi Noem in early March 2026 and Pam Bondi on April 2, 2026.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@agpambondi)

Noem became the first Cabinet secretary to leave during Trump’s second run. The former DHS Secretary faced criticism over her leadership at the Department.

Notably, the POTUS announced her removal in a social media post, followed by the nomination of Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) as her replacement.

Interestingly, Noem’s tenure saw high controversy, as critics on both sides highlighted issues with disaster response, civil liberties, and departmental spending.

Similarly, Trump announced Bondi’s departure after about a year in the role as Attorney General.

The President praised her as a “loyal friend” and “patriot” and said she would transition to an “important new job in the private sector.”

Meanwhile, Deputy AG Todd Blanche, who was Trump’s former personal attorney, is serving as acting AG.

Notably, Bondi’s firing marked the second major Cabinet shakeup in recent weeks and continued a pattern of high turnover in Trump’s administration.

The POTUS has also publicly raged against the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) failure to prosecute his political enemies after Trump demanded their imprisonment.