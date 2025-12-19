Gavin Newsom’s Party Sparks Outrage After Guests Block Neighborhood Streets

California Governor Gavin Newsom has emerged as a party lover, a habit that has not gone over well with his neighbors on the secluded 8-acre lot in the Sacramento suburb. Newsom’s residence is a six-bedroom, 12,000-square-foot estate and hosted a gathering on Tuesday, as multiple SUVs parked in designated no-parking zones after guests filled the available parking spaces.

One of Newsom’s neighbors, Andrea Marrapodi, told the New York Post, “They were parking there all day and it was making it hard to turn”. She further added, “I asked security three times very nicely, saying ‘you’re blocking traffic in the neighborhood.’ They said they’d move [the vehicles] but never did.” She also mentioned, “They don’t seem to really care about the neighbors.”

The traffic disruption caused by Newsom’s party has been captured in a TikTok video, where it can be seen that vehicles are blocking almost the half of a narrow roadway that has a sign, saying, “No parking at any time.”

Woman who lives on the same block as Gavin Newsom filmed the street during a party at the governor's mansion, showing guests parking along the block in complete disregard of posted street sign regulations.

Newsom’s spokesperson, Izzy Gardon, however, showed a rather dismissive attitude toward the whole situation and told The Post, “DONALD TRUMP HAS MADE AMERICA SO DIVIDED THAT NEIGHBORS NOW DECLARE WAR ON CHRISTMAS, ONE PARKED CAR AT A TIME! MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL OF CALIFORNIA, EVEN THE GRINCHES!!”

While this property was purchased in 2019, Gavin Newsom and his family later moved to a $9 million estate in exclusive Kentfield, California. The Fair Oaks property, which is located about 15 miles from downtown Sacramento has since become a frequent venue for fundraisers and other events, disturbing the neighborhood peace.

Marrapodi further said the situation, “They’re valeting cars all over the place so people who live here don’t have anywhere to park. And all day yesterday it was cleaning up the event, with loud trucks, parking, people screaming.”

She also referenced previous events, including the fundraiser with the Minnesota Governor Tim Walz last year, which she said blocked the road due to heavy security and left her unable to access her own home. The disruption forced her to cancel a meeting and miss work, further aggravating her.

American lives on the same block as Gavin Newsom and she shows when Newsom has parties, all his party guests are allowed to illegally park and block the roads.

She also mentioned that law enforcement vehicles assigned to the governor’s security were present “24 hours a day, 7 days a week.” She then added, “When they moved to Marin we thought it would calm down.”

Beyond hosting frequent parties, Newsom has also remained under constant scrutiny for relentlessly trolling U.S. President Donald Trump on social media. He often mimics Trump’s signature all-caps writing style, using a sarcastic and mocking tone to criticize the president.

It remains to be seen whether Trump will respond with his own mocking posts, now that Newsom is facing criticism from his neighbors over the disruption caused by these events.