Gavin Newsom Drops the Jokes and Makes Emotional Plea Over Trump Presidency

Governor Gavin Newsom has become known for his witty digs when it comes to Donald Trump, but a recent interview showed a different version of the California governor, one that looked shaken, frustrated, and visibly emotional.

This time, Newsom was not trying to score points; he was trying to sound an alarm about Trump’s presidency.

“Whoever the next president [is]… we can’t keep this up. We’re polarized, we’re traumatized, we’re exhausted. I can’t even conceive three more years of this,” Newsom said, his voice tightening as he spoke about the toll Trump’s presidency is taking on the country.

He paused, then turned his focus to what worries him most, the example being set for the next generation, stating the following: “And what’s happening to our kids? Their brains are already being scrambled by social media, but this is their role model?” he asked . “The guy who calls someone a r****d, a piggy?”

Newsom was pointing directly at Trump’s recent behavior, including a moment aboard Air Force One when the president lashed out at Bloomberg reporter Catherine Lucey after she questioned him about the administration’s handling of the Epstein files. Trump cut her off mid-question, telling her to be “quiet piggy,” a remark that immediately spread online and drew condemnation from politicians on both sides.

Our children are watching a president who calls people “retards” and “piggies.” It’s disgusting. pic.twitter.com/UDCyP8q0KZ — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 12, 2025

Trump has long used insults as a political weapon, especially when challenged by reporters. What has changed from his first term is how routine and unfiltered those moments have become now that he is back in office and fully reembracing the rally-style confrontations that defined his earlier rise.

In recent weeks alone, Trump has continued to mocked journalists, belittled political opponents, and respond to criticism with insults rather than the substance behind them. The response to his rhetoric is usually divided along party lines, with his supporters seeing it as part of his strongman image while critics see his behaviour as unbecoming of a president.

The shift in tone stood out precisely because Newsom has spent so much time needling Trump. He has sparred with him online, challenged him to debates, and framed himself as one of the few Democrats willing to fight fire with fire. This video was different as there was no smirk, no punchline, but rather he tried to explain why he believes the country is wearing down due to Trump.

Trump’s return to the campaign trail and the rally circuit energizes his base, but it also creates moments that Democrats can capitalize on as affordability becomes a heated debate. Every insult, every off-script remark, becomes potential ammunition in tight congressional and gubernatorial races.

Inside Republican circles, some worry that Trump’s instincts for spectacle may once again complicate efforts to widen the party’s appeal. Trump’s recent rally appearances have drawn sharply divided responses with supporters at events applauded his focus on the economy while he downplays the affordability crisis. However, polling shows approval slipping nationwide, and the GOP likely facing a bluewave in the midterms.