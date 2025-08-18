Gavin Newsom Roasts JD Vance – Even Brings Up His ‘Weird’ High School Photo Posing With Girls in Toilet

California Governor Gavin Newsom has been anything but forgiving towards the Trump administration. Now, as his latest bid to further his crusade, he has launched a brutal mockery against JD Vance.

The Democrat heavyweight took a shot at the Vice President’s appearance, and MAGA loyalists are not happy.

Vance, who is doing everything he can to defend his boss’s problematic policies, faced the wrath of Newsom on social media. The California Governor shared a video of Vance running during a trip to Disneyland with his family. When the clip first surfaced on social media, the VP became the subject of brutal trolling, and now Newsom has added fuel to the fire.

He shared the video on his social media with the caption, “Go get ’em, JD!” His mockery was in response to another tweet that talked about Vance’s attendance during Trump’s meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Oval Office.

Newsom’s taunting came after the previous White House meeting between the two Presidents, which went south, to say the least. Earlier this year, Zelensky met Trump to discuss the peace deal and the end of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. JD was also present at the meeting, and he launched a tag team attack against the Ukrainian leader, joining his boss.

However, for Gavin Newsom, this wasn’t enough. Merely minutes after taking a jab at JD Vance over the Zelensky meeting, he reposted another tweet that had the side-by-side pictures of him and Vance from their school days. As seen in the photos, the Democrat was rocking his school years in a Burberry scarf and a newspaper in his hand. However, Vance, on the other hand, could be seen awkwardly standing in the toilet with two girls.

“I miss that scarf,” Newsom wrote in the caption, launching yet another subtle attack at Vance’s appearance.

I miss that scarf. https://t.co/SPPkYRrV6U — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 18, 2025

The California Governor is actively working with his Democrat lot to win against MAGA and fight Trump’s policies. This realization that they need to give all the efforts they can came amongst the Trump rivals following the Texas redistricting to win the 2026 midterms in favor of the Republicans.

Initially, Democratic lawmakers fled the state. However, now they are coming together to neutralize the impact with countermeasures. Newsom, like many Democratic governors, also pledged retaliatory redistricting.

“WOW! TOMORROW HISTORY WILL BE MADE. KaroLYIN LEAVITT WILL HAVE NO ANSWERS FOR THE SUPPOSED ‘FAKE MEDIA’ ABOUT CALIFORNIA’S BEAUTIFUL MAPS. PEOPLE ARE SAYING THEY ARE THE GREATEST MAPS EVER CREATED — EVEN BETTER THAN CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS’. DONALD’ THE FAILURE’ TRUMP BE WARNED, TOMORROW MAY BE THE WORST DAY OF YOUR LIFE. ALL BECAUSE YOU ‘MISSED THE DEADLINE.’ LIBERATION DAY FOR AMERICA!!! — GCN,” Newsom wrote on X.