Gavin Newsom Gets a Weird New Nickname From Donald Trump — He Fires Back Spectacularly

Gavin Newsom has expressed his surprise after he came across the bizarre new nickname he was given by Donald Trump. The former President is known for writing rants on his social media accounts and giving rude nicknames to his opponents. In one such development, the Republican nominee called the Democrat politician Newsom—"newscum."

Watch "I think it was in 7th or 8th grader that called me NEWSCUM, now it's a 78-year old man child " --California Governor Gavin Newsom responds to Trump's Fascist "enemy from within" rhetoric. pic.twitter.com/ntVOxgJw3g — Chris Borkowski (@cborkowski) October 20, 2024

During Newsom's recent appearance on MSNBC’s Inside with Jen Psaki on Sunday, October 20, the news presenter shared with him the new nickname given to him. Speaking to Psaki the California Governor said, "It’s very familiar to me — I think it was a seventh or eighth grader that called me Newscum. Now it’s a 78-year-old. You know, maybe you could describe him also as a man-child of sorts. I mean, it’s really, this is — what an embarrassment." According to The Hill, he added that he has often argued with people with differing political opinions but never called them names. "I don’t talk down to people — past people, people who support me, people who don’t support me. That’s the American thing to do. It’s about community," he said.

Hahaha… Gavin NewScum.



Newsom (He really thought Trump made a mistake)



“NewScum. I call him NewScum!”



🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/Nx7Oxz0kwN — Adela (@Adela_L_B) October 18, 2024

It is to be noted that not only Trump but also his campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung resorted to calling Newsom by the moniker. "It’s sad Kamala Harris has to trot our third-rate, scumbag losers like Gavin Newscum to peddle her lies to gaslight the American people. Her campaign is on a death spiral and she is careening towards an embarrassing loss that will be taught in history classes for generations to come," Cheung said. Newsom isn't the only one to suffer the wrath of the businessman-turned-politician's habit of giving bizarre nicknames. Trump has in the past given nicknames to Vice President Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden, and Bernie Sanders among others.

In several posts on Truth Social, Trump called Biden a "crooked" President, Harris a "shit Vice President" and Sanders "Crazy." Over the years, Newsom debated Trump over several pressing issues like climate change, forest management, and reality television. However, the trend of giving obnoxious nicknames started quite recently amid the upcoming presidential elections. CBS13's political analyst Gary Dietrich called Trump's attempt to taint his opponents with nicknames childish in nature.

Gavin Newsom delivering a speech. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan)

According to CBS News, Dietrich said, "For Gavin Newsom, who fancies himself as a future aspirant of the White House, this can do nothing but raise his stock and trade within the Democratic Party," as he commented on the effects of the namecalling by the real estate mogul. The American political scenario has significantly changed with the constant verbal exchange on social media platforms. Such platforms have become another battlefield to be won by the political campaigners with the increased popularity and access. However, maintaining decorum has taken a back seat and Trump's relentless name-calling supplements the argument.