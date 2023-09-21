It seems Democrats really have faith in President Joe Biden to get re-elected! On September 19, when asked if President Joe Biden is the "best Democrats can do" as a candidate, California Governor Gavin Newsom continued to dismiss 2024 presidential aspirations, stating that he believes the President "deserves" to run for re-election. "I believe in this guy," Newsom said in an interview with News Nation, The Messenger reported. "I have deep respect, reverence for Joe Biden as a person, his character, his decency, and his capacity to do great things."

“This guy is producing those results every single day with all that heat coming in, all that, you know, just the smash-mouth, surround sound, anger industry that’s been built around this guy, 24/7, defining the terms of opposition, 24/7, disciplined and focused. He’s producing these results,” Newsom said of Biden on CUOMO.

Voters' worries about Biden's age and capacity to serve a second term have grown, according to many recent surveys, per The Hill. Newsom, however, defends President Biden, saying he needs a “seasoned pro,” in response to worries about the incumbent's age and potential reelection in an interview with CNN's Dana Bash. “I want a seasoned pro that knows how to get things done,” Newsom said. “I’m a little old-fashioned. I want a guy who produces results — and the results are in, it’s been a masterclass.”

“There’s simply no administration in my lifetime that’s been more effective in producing more substantive results and we haven’t even started the campaign,” Newsom continued.

VP Kamala Harris is the ideal candidate for vice president, according to Newsom. “Of course she is,” he said in response to a question on whether she's the best fit. While many have hypothesized that the California governor may be considering the 2028 presidential run, Newsom has maintained his support towards the president and vice president for 2024. “The Biden-Harris administration — a masterclass in terms of performance, bipartisan deals on infrastructure, bipartisan deals on guns and the debt ceiling,” the California governor continued.

The California governor stated earlier this month that it is time to "move on" from rumors that he would run for president in 2024 and that Harris is "naturally the one lined up" to succeed Biden.

Newsom went on to draw parallels between Biden and his predecessor Trump, calling Biden much more efficient and responsible. “I couldn’t imagine three years ago that this president could accomplish so much in such a short period of time — I mean that,” Newsom said. “If this political season is all about a celebrity, with all due respect, we had a celebrity for four years. It didn’t go well.”

Biden will be able to persuade the American people that he has the energy to manage a second term, Newsom stated in response to the question. “That’s his [Biden’s] job and responsibility as the head of our party,” he stated.

