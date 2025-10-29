Gavin Newsom Fuels Dementia Rumors Again After Donald Trump’s Bizarre Social Media Post

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is once again taking a hit at President Donald Trump’s mental health. The 79-year-old Donald Trump posted on Truth Social on Wednesday that read, “South Carerdddd.” The weird post quickly went viral on social media, and Newsom took the initiative.

“The extra ds stand for dementia,” Newsom wrote on X. This is just one of the latest hits Newsom has taken at the President’s deteriorating health.

The extra ds stand for dementia https://t.co/va7cOzC3Jx — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 29, 2025

On Monday, the 58-year-old Democrat trolled the president after his admission to reporters on Air Force One. He had recently taken an aptitude test, as directed by a doctor. The test is particularly designed to detect mild cognitive impairment as early as possible. Trump agreed that the first few questions on the test were simple to crack, but he claimed the ones later were harder.

“The first couple of questions are easy—a tiger, an elephant, a giraffe, you know,” he said. “When you get up to about five or six, and then when you get up to 10 and 20 and 25, they couldn’t come close to answering any of those questions.”

Most people don’t take that many cognitive tests unless a doctor is worried. https://t.co/gFOs0YzZQl — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 27, 2025

The “they” in Trump’s statement refers to Democrats Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jasmine Crockett, whom the president framed as “low IQ.” He then insisted that they could never have been able to do as good as him in the tests. To give some context, the average toddler can identify pictures of common animals, says The New York Times.

Newsom threw another fiery X post in response to the president. He wrote, “Most people don’t take that many cognitive tests unless a doctor is worried.”

Most people don’t take that many cognitive tests unless a doctor is worried. https://t.co/gFOs0YzZQl — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 27, 2025

On Monday, Donald Trump wrote a Truth Social post early in the morning. In the post, he offered a series of ill-advised suggestions regarding vaccine schedules and painkillers for children and pregnant women.

Trump is advising pregnant women to “…break up the MMR shot into three totally separate shots (not mixed).” I don’t think pregnant women have the ability to break up the measles, mumps and rubella shots. Separate shots are not available in the US. pic.twitter.com/7OiOgrzWls — Aaron Astor (@AstorAaron) October 26, 2025

Newsom did not hold back from posting an unflattering image of Trump removing his shirt during a political campaign stop at McDonald’s last year. Won’t be taking medical advice from someone who can’t spell hepatitis and looks like this,” he wrote. In fact, this month, Newsom remarked at a press conference that Trump’s mental health was in “decline, cognitively.”

Won’t be taking medical advice from someone who can’t spell hepatitis and looks like this: https://t.co/YzfukZtlNk pic.twitter.com/giH8VeyoDK — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 27, 2025

“He seems, dare I say, in decline cognitively. And dare I say, forgive me [it’s] perhaps unfair, physically. And these are just rantings of someone that needs an intervention, needs some help, needs to be stabilized, dare I say,” Newsom said.