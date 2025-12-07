Gavin Newsom Compares Trump Ally Stephen Miller To Voldemort – Here Are Some Of The Best Instances

Gavin Newsom has proved time and again that he is a master troller and holds the ability to give Donald Trump a run for his money when it comes to giving brutal nicknames to his opponents. Besides constantly running a social media trolling campaign against Trump, Newsom often targets the President’s allies as well.

One of Newsom’s favorite subjects happens to be the White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy, Stephen Miller. Newsom constantly compares Miller with Lord Voldemort, the infamous villain of Harry Potter. The comparison is understandable given the physical similarities between the two, including a bald head and malicious eyes. Miller fortunately still has his nose in the right place, unlike Voldemort, whose lack of a nose makes him even scarier.

Besides the physical resemblance, the two also seem to operate on similar ideologies of hate and destruction. Voldemort wants to destroy half-blood wizards as he deems them unfit for practicing magic. The irony lies in the fact that he himself is a half-blood, though that does not stop him from creating an army of Death Eaters, an extremist group with whose help Voldemort aims to achieve his goal.

Similarly, Miller is also a staunch believer in eradicating America of immigrants and operates on extremist ideologies. As reported by The Atlantic, in August 2025, Miller said, “The Democrat Party is not a political party. It is a domestic extremist organization.” Such violent attacks on the opposition party, while he supports brutal means of targeting immigrants and deporting them, appear both ironic and sinister—qualities that Voldemort has also demonstrated.

Newsom makes sure that Miller’s uncanny similarities with Voldemort are never out of netizens’ minds. On Miller’s 40th birthday, in August 2025, Newsom wished him in style. He came to the wishing party a day late and posted a picture of Voldemort with a birthday hat on his bald head, captioning the image, “Happy birthday, @StephenM! Sorry we missed your big day yesterday.”

Another time, when Miller appeared on a Fox News interview with Laura Ingraham in August 2025, he grew increasingly agitated while talking about California and, indirectly, about Newsom. Miller alleged that California lawmakers have “outright stolen House seats just by counting illegal aliens in the census.”

As he spoke, his voice grew sharper and naturally caught Newsom’s attention. Taking to X, Newsom wrote, “Stephen, if you’re going to lie about who is stealing Congressional seats, at least stop yelling. It’s very shrill.” Newsom’s press office account, on the other hand, took things a notch higher by posting a picture of Voldemort casting the Killing Curse, his mouth open as if screeching. The image was captioned, “Stephen Miller stuns in new White House portrait.”

In another July 2025 Fox News interview, Miller discussed how great Los Angeles would look without the presence of any illegal immigrants. He made a speech where he accused the city’s government of “waging a campaign of insurrection against the federal government.” However, Newsom was absolutely not impressed with what Miller said and resorted back to Voldemort to give his reply.

Taking to X, Newsom posted a picture of a sneering Voldemort and captioned it, “A live look at Stephen Miller seeing a chance to rip families apart, arrest women, and deport children.”

As Miller continues with his extremist agenda that even scares some of his own party members, Newsom makes sure that he keeps up with all the Voldemort references so that no one ever forgets how similar these two fictional and non-fictional characters are.