Stephen Miller Praises Trump with Bizarre Claims; Netizens Call Out His ‘Nonsense’

Donald Trump’s ambitious plans for a revamped America seem far from the golden dream. As American citizens remain critical of his policies, the U.S. President surely has a large and loyal cabinet of ministers who make absurd claims on his behalf. This time, we’re talking about the White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, whose list of Thanksgiving thanks has the internet agreeing it’s baseless.

Speaking with Fox News‘ Jesse Watters recently, Miller was asked to reveal what he indeed feels thankful for ahead of Thanksgiving. In response, Stephen proceeded with his usual record with only strings of praise for Donald Trump and the changes brought about this year. However, eagle-eyed netizens could not believe it when Miller said inflation had been reduced from 30 percent.

Stephen could be heard as saying, “You asked me what I’m thankful for this Thanksgiving. I praise God every day that Donald Trump is our president and we’ve gone from 30% inflation, 20 million illegals, unlimited refugees, violent crime in our cities, to security in our cities, no more illegals, no more refugees, and finally a country that puts American citizens first.”

Inflation rates under Joe Biden increased in America, and this was one of the main reasons cited for Trump’s win in the U.S. presidential election. However, the figure of 30 percent that Stephen Miller cited was wholly incorrect. In fact, the cumulative inflation under Biden’s entire presidency was only around 21 percent, according to a CNBC report. While the rate again dipped just before Donald Trump assumed office for a second time, the affordability crisis persists today. It has, in fact, become one of the key shortcomings of the reigning GOP government in the U.S.

Miller: I praise god every day that Donald Trump is our president and we’ve gone from 30% inflation, 20 million illegals, unlimited refugees, violent crime in our cities to security in our city’s, no illegals, no more refugees and finally a country that puts American citizens… pic.twitter.com/F84OnQSf8P — Acyn (@Acyn) November 26, 2025

Disagreeing with the claims, several netizens have already bashed the White House member. One netizen highlighted how such important figures constantly change from the real ones under the current U.S. government. The user penned, “Somehow their inflation numbers keep getting inflated.” Another user commented, “Since he makes up nonsense, why not 200% inflation and 100 million illegal immigrants!”

Somehow their inflation numbers keep getting inflated. — Dave k (@Konjoyan) November 26, 2025

30% inflation? Miller is a heinous liar — Gulliver Gadfly (@GulliverGadfly) November 26, 2025

Yet another user put forward facts countering each of Stephen Miller’s claims. The user explained, “The United States has never had an official annual CPI inflation rate of 30% or higher in the modern (1913–present) statistical record. The highest rate during President Joe Biden’s term was the year-over-year CPI increase of 9.1% for the 12 months ending June 2022.”

Meanwhile, Miller also answered some personal questions during the interview. The host asked him whether he’d step in for the arrangements at home ahead of the holiday season. His answer was negative, implying that he had never taken part in any of the preparations or arrangements, since his help would be considered a form of sabotage back home.

Stephen Miller said, “It’s kind of like, they say when men fold a sweater wrong, you never have to fold a sweater again. The safest play is just to watch TV and stay out of the way as best you can. My service is saying how delicious the gravy is, how great the turkey is, how wonderful the cranberry sauce is. That’s how I give back, with compliments.”