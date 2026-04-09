Michael Patrick, who had appeared in one episode of Game of Thrones, died on April 8, after battling Motor Neurone Disease for the last three years.

Besides GoT, Patrick’s other projects included shows like Blue Lights, This Town, and My Left Nut.

He also appeared in six episodes of Blasts from the Past and four episodes of The Spectacular. Before his passing, his most recent role was in the German TV movie Mordlichter – Tod auf den Färöer Inseln.

The actor’s wife, Naomi Sheehan, shared the tragic news on Instagram with a post, with the caption, “Last night, Mick sadly passed away in the Northern Ireland Hospice,” Sheehan wrote. “He was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease on 1st February 2023. He was admitted 10 days ago and was cared for by the incredible team there. He passed peacefully, surrounded by family and friends. Words can’t describe how broken-hearted we are.”

The actor was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in February 2023. MND slowly damages nerves that control movement. Eventually, this disease also hampers a person’s ability to walk, talk, and even breathe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Patrick (@michaelpatrick314)

Over the three years following his diagnosis, Patrick’s health gradually deteriorated, and ultimately, he needed a wheelchair to move and later depended on a ventilator and full-time care.

During his illness, both he and his wife Naomi continued to share his fight with the disease publicly, and a fundraiser called “Tracheostomy Support For Michael” was also created for help with his medical costs, which raised over £100,000.

However, in November 2025, Naomi shared that Patrick had decided not to go forward with a tracheostomy. She explained that he believed that life was about quality rather than longevity. Moreover, he also did not want to use medical resources that might help other people.

In his final days, Patrick was admitted to Northern Ireland Hospice, where he was under care for around ten days. According to his wife, he was surrounded by his loved ones when he passed. Following his death, Naomi shared a quote from the Irish writer Brendan Behan that says, “Eat. Drink. Love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by naomi sheehan (@nomsheehan)



Born in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Patrick studied science before pursuing acting.

He was trained at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts in London and, besides television, also did theater. In 2024 at Belfast’s Lyric Theatre, Patrick’s adaptation of Shakespeare’s Richard III won him the Judges’ Award at the 2025 Stage Awards. Patrick’s performance as the titular character also received wide acclaim and praise.

Along with his writing partner Oisin Kearney, Patrick’s adaptation of Richard III gave the protagonist a terminal illness instead of a physical deformity at birth, reflecting themes similar to Patrick’s own illness.

Talking about his performance, Lyric Theatre executive producer Jimmy Fay said Patrick’s performance was “one of the greatest performances ever on the Lyric stage,” according to AOL.

Friends and fans have shared their heartfelt messages following the news of Patrick’s passing. Colleagues said the actor was known not only for his acting skills but also for the warmth and kindness he showed to others.