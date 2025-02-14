‘Furious’ Angelina Jolie Blames Ex Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Over ‘Maria’ Oscar Snub

Fans thought tabloids were done covering news of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt since their high profile and prolonged divorce battle came to an end in 2024. They were wrong! In recent news, Angelina Jolie has been reportedly angry, as the actress got skipped out of the Oscars for her role as Maria Callas, which is set to air on March 2, 2025. While her frustration seems valid, considering she was phenomenal in the role, she has blamed her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, for it.

Jolie and Pitt split in 2016, just two years after they tied the knot in Miraval, southeast France, and currently co-parent six children, including Shiloh, 22, and Maddox, 19. Zahara, 19; Pax, 20; and twins Knox and Vivienne, both 15. As per sources, insiders reveal that the actress feels that Pitt has turned everyone against her in the industry.

“There was a ton of buzz about how her performance in Maria was a career-defining role, and she was fully expecting to win the Oscar,” a source said. “The fact that she didn’t even get nominated is unbelievable to her.”

Angelina Jolie is supposedly heartbroken, as she thought this role would bring her back as an A-list star and that she would rule Hollywood again. However, she believes that owing to Brad Pitt’s charming image, he tried to create a smear campaign against her and ruin her name, which probably worked.

As per Radaronline.com, Angelina Jolie believes that his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, has teamed up with the Flight Club actor and supported him in turning people against her. The insider further added, “It’s been 20 years since Angelina stole Brad from Jen, but she still hasn’t forgiven her.” The insider went on. “And there are plenty of powerful people in the industry who are on her side.”

Furthermore, the source said that Jolie told her pals that Pitt spread disturbing stories throughout Hollywood, claiming she willingly destroyed his marriage to Jennifer and then treated him badly. According to the insider, she believes these claims were reinforced by Jen and her industry allies, who have allegedly spoken negatively about her across town, damaging her reputation and possibly even her career.

As per sources, the ‘Friends’ star was 31 when she married Brad Pitt in 2000, after dating for two years. However, the couple’s marriage was short-lived, and they announced their separation in 2004, with their divorce finalizing a year later. Meanwhile, another source reportedly dismissed the stance and said that Brad Pitt never talked bad about Jolie or asked Jennifer Aniston to be a part of his alleged smear campaign.

While Angelina Jolie was left out of the Oscars, the star managed to garner a Golden Globe nomination. However, sadly, she lost to Fernanda Torres for her portrayal in the Portuguese-language biopic titled ‘I’m Still Here’. In addition, insiders revealed that Angelina Jolie is reportedly desperate to leave the showbiz industry as she cannot handle its superficial side.

As per insiders, the tabloid scrutiny has reinforced her snowballing hatred of Hollywood and could catalyze a shift away from showbiz and into her humanitarian work. Our source said: “Angie’s been saying for years how badly she wants to leave Tinseltown and all the fake people behind. This is the last straw for her. She wants out.”