Angelina Jolie not receiving an Oscar nomination for her critically acclaimed performance in Maria has to be one of the most shocking twists of events this year. But what does her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, have to do with it? As per the industry insiders, Hollywood is showing their support for their “golden boy”, while snubbing his ex-wife for the Best Actress nomination.

In Pablo Larrain’s Netflix directorial Maria, a biopic of the legendary opera singer Maria Callas, Angelina Jolie poured her heart and soul. It seems evident that she wanted the Oscar nomination, given how religiously she participated in the promotional schedule.

Jolie made an appearance on Jimmy Fallon, her first late-night show in maybe over a decade. She even did a bunch of magazine covers and went to the Gotham Awards, truly doing everything more than she had in maybe ever.

According to reports by Page Six, a trusted source remarked that “Angelina will be devastated.”

An industry insider insisted that the snub is somehow related to Jolie’s public divorce from Brad Pitt, which made headlines. The source claimed that whether the foreign press praised the actress, the Tinseltown sided with Pritt, “Hollywood is team Brad.”

Another Hollywood awards expert also noted that the snub wasn’t great for the actress or Netflix. However, it is not just about her not receiving the Oscar nomination but what it potentially represents for the 49-year-old actress.

“Nobody was going to go against Brad and give Angelina a vote…people just love Brad,” said the insider.

Regarding the snub, another source said, “The divorce is done, and yes, politics do come into play a little alongside the films and the performances. But the fact is that there are a lot of first-time nominees shows that we still have a healthy industry.”

While the situation must be devastating for Angelina Jolie, she isn’t the only actress who was snubbed when it came to trophies this year, leaving many with a question about “healthy” Hollywood.

Historically, Angelina Jolie won the Supporting Actress for Girl Interrupted at the 2000 Academy Awards. A few years later, she also received a Best Actress nomination for Changeling. Although she failed to secure a place among the 2025 Oscars nominees, she did earn a Golden Globe nomination for Maria.

With this Netflix film, Jolie made her highly-anticipated return after a significant time away from the screen. She even trained as an opera singer and her performance received high ratings from the critics.

Her sons, Pax (21) and Maddox (23), also worked with her on Maria‘s set as production assistants. The actress said that spending time with them like that was her “new way” of being transparent with her children. She also revealed that they witnessed how the role took a toll on her.

Instead of Jolie, this year, Cynthia Erivo (for Wicked), Karla Sofia Gascón (for Emilia Pérez), Mikey Madison (for Anora), Demi Moore (for Substance), and Fernanda Torres (for I’m Still Here) will compete neck-to-neck for the Best Actress award.