Jennifer Lopez is reportedly working hard to bring an Oscar to her cabinet and she doesn’t mind walking the extra mile in that quest. There are interesting revelations from sources at Radar Online that claim she’s reaching out to A-list producers like Brad Pitt and George Clooney with high hopes to sign herself in their award-winning projects.

Fresh off her super dramatic split from Ben Affleck following a married life of 2 years last April, insiders suggest that the 55-year-old star is hyper-focused on revitalizing her image to gain acceptance from the Hollywood elite.

“Jennifer sees an Oscar as the ultimate validation of her career,” a source revealed. “She’s felt like an outsider for much of her journey and believes that winning this award would cement her respectability in the industry.”

Brad Pitt is said to top Lopez’s list of industry connections. The source noted that Pitt’s company has a stellar track record for producing Oscar-worthy material and that for sure, makes him a key figure in her plans. However, Jennifer Lopez has never worked directly with Pitt, but her time with Affleck gave her enough familiarity to approach him.

“She’s comfortable enough to ask Brad if he has material she can star in,” the source explained. “She’s even willing to invest her own money to make it happen, knowing that could be an incentive.”

George Clooney is another major name that Lopez is targeting. The two starred together in Out of Sight in 1998. The 26-year-old film got massive acclaim at the time and is still celebrated as a classic by their fans. After the collaboration, their respective careers took different paths. While Lopez became a pop sensation and rom-com queen, Clooney became a Hollywood mogul and director.

“Jennifer dreams of being part of the upcoming Ocean’s franchise revival with Pitt and Clooney,” revealed the insider. “It’s not just about an Oscar; it’s about finally feeling like she belongs to the Hollywood ‘cool kids’ club.”

Lopez’s desperate longing for prestige seems to be coming from more than just professional ambition. No doubt, she has had a scintillating career, but despite the success, sources say she feels insecure and doesn’t find a sense of belonging in Hollywood.

“She wants a seal of approval from Hollywood,” the source added. “For all her achievements, she still craves the acceptance and validation that come from being embraced by the industry’s top tier.”

Shortly after the news broke on social media, users were quite upset with this move, as one wrote “She is delusional 🙄 🤣 😂”, while another comment read, ‘Awe, a Botox h—-r wants a trophy.’

Now, it’s about time to find out if JLo finds the big break she’s been actively looking for and find her long-awaited ‘belongingness’.