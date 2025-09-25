From Funny Tweet to Happy Treat: xAI Gets Wood-Fired Pizza Oven Thanks to Elon Musk

When Eric Jiang, an employee at Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup xAI had posted on X about the bad quality pizza there, he had no idea what was coming next. Not only did Musk take note of his complaint but also delivered on his promise of getting a Wood-fired pizza oven installed at xAI.

On September 17, Jiang took to X and posted, “Why is pizza in the Bay Area such absolute trash? We nerds can cook up a recipe for a gajillion-parameter model no problemo, but can’t figure out a mildly appetising ratio for some flour, water, and cheese?”

To this Elon Musk responded, “Wood-fired pizza oven coming to xAI.” Much to Jiang’s joy and surprise, the tech mogul kept his promise. On September 24, another tweet came from Jiang as he was holding a delicious looking pizza slice quite happily. The image also showed an over placed right behind him where two other slices of pizza were being baked.

Jiang captioned the picture, “I love my job.” Netizens’ responses also flew in quickly as one person said, “I’ve made pizza on the grill before. Try it, it’s really good. Do the crust on one side, flip it, then take it off once you’ve got those grill lines. Add the sauce and the cheese, fire it up for another two minutes on max high. Incredible.”

Another user noted, “X is the place to ask for things indirectly, and you get it from the man.” A third user gave a positive nod to Jiang’s tweet, saying, “I love your job too.” Another one said, “That’s awesome. You all deserve it.” Another one made a wish, saying, “Nice! Looks divine. I wish I could work at xAI.”

Musk’s gesture showed he does listen to his employees and ensures that their problems are heard and resolved at the earliest. A simple installation of a pizza oven led to much happiness among the employees, which will ultimately have a positive boost on productivity.

As for Musk himself, the Tesla CEO was recently seen at Charlie Kirk’s funeral. Musk was even seen having a conversation with President Trump, which hinted at possible reconciliation between the two. Musk and Trump had previously engaged in a quite public social media feud after the former left the Trump administration.

During his tenure as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk had fired a huge number of federal employees and slashed budgets of various departments while citing cost cutting reasons. He was backed by Trump throughout but eventually the administration decided that Musk’s association with them was not going well.

His exit led to a public meltdown between the two. However, Elon Musk had previously offered a sort of apology to Trump regarding his behavior. With their latest appearance together at Kirk’s funeral, it remains to be seen if the two ever get back to their bromance days.