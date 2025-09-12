Elderly Woman Tries to Send Money to ‘Boyfriend’ Elon Musk – Until She Gets a Reality Check

The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, does not need an introduction! The more we talk about him, the less it will be. While Elon Musk may be best known for his ventures in tech and space, he’s also gained a reputation as a ladies’ man. The Tesla founder is a father to 14 kids.

From his marriage to author Justine Musk, he fathered six children. He had six more children in the last few years, two out of wedlock. He has recently been making news about having a secret child with author Ashley St. Clair in 2024.

A year ago, he posted on X, “I’m doing my best to encourage more people to become parents and ideally have three or more kids so humanity can grow. The population collapse in most countries is a tragedy. Sales of adult diapers should never exceed sales of baby diapers!”

“Kids are the best. I’m doing my best to encourage more people to become parents and ideally have three or more kids, so humanity can grow. The population collapse in most countries is a tragedy. Sales of adult diapers should never exceed sales of baby diapers!”@elonmusk pic.twitter.com/HqthVtBhpo — Milosophy (@MuskPhilosophyx) June 5, 2024

While his desire to be a medium for creating children seems relevant, that reputation appears to have been exploited in a disturbing scam that nearly cost an elderly Florida woman money, until a Publix employee and her manager stepped in.

As per The Mary Sue, last month, TikTok user @kaddishinthecut shared a now-viral video showing her encounter with an older woman trying to purchase a Visa gift card at a Publix grocery store in Florida. Although the woman’s identity was concealed, the video shows her arm bruised, a condition common among elderly individuals on blood thinners.

“Make more babies, make enough babies to have sustain the population, we don’t want the population to drop so low that we eventually die.” -Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/7qmsYUBNBA — SMX 🇺🇸 (@iam_smx) December 17, 2024

Kaddish noticed something wasn’t right and began asking questions. When she asked who the gift card was for, the woman replied: “I’m sending it to Elon Musk,” while showing a photo of the billionaire next to the X logo on her phone.

When Kaddish checked the message history between the woman and the person claiming to be Musk, she was shocked to witness that they were romantic exchanges filled with words like honey and love, and included red heart emojis. The biggest threat came when the scammer told her not to buy a Visa gift card; instead, he instructed her to get a Razer Gold or Steam card, both typically used for online gaming purchases.

When Kaddish understood, she told the woman, “You’re getting scammed.” Still, the woman didn’t quite grasp the situation. “I’m sorry, I don’t understand,” she said, continuing to insist that “Elon” was coming to pick her up.

Meanwhile, in a comment on her TikTok post, Kaddish shared what her manager said to help get through to her: “Elon is a billionaire, honey. He doesn’t need your $50.” Kaddish added, “TEARS came out of my eyes.” Reportedly, all the drama began when Kaddish helped the old lady purchase the digital gift card.

She would have never found out if she had not questioned who the lady was sending the card to. “She really believed it was him,” Kaddish said. “We took the time to explain everything to her, and by the end, I think she finally understood.”

As per the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), elder abuse and child neglect are the two most common forms of abuse in America. That includes financial exploitation, which is one of the most common forms. The National Council on Ageing estimates that financial elder abuse costs Americans around $28.3 billion annually.

Due to a noticeable generation gap, a lack of technological knowledge, and cognitive impairment, older adults are especially vulnerable to these types of scams. Is Elon Musk aware that a scammer has sent hearts on his behalf to a random lady? We wonder what he would say!