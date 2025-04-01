Elon Musk’s First Ex-Wife Reveals Shocking Details of Manipulation, Says He Doesn’t Take ‘No’ for an Answer

Elon Musk has done it all right! From building a successful empire to launching satellites to electrical vehicles, there’s no limit to his ambitions! For the world, he’s the perfect example of a successful and rich man, which even U.S. President Donald Trump has admitted in several media interviews.

However, as the saying goes, no one is perfect, and life doesn’t grant you everything you desire. Though Elon Musk has excelled in nearly every aspect of his career, his personal life remains an exception. The billionaire has been married twice—first to author Justine Musk and then to actress Talulah Riley. His relationships have been filled with love, power struggles, and shocking revelations.

Justine Musk was his first wife and mother to five children: Griffin, Xavier (Vivian), Kai, Saxon, and Damian Musk. She opened up about her lavish life with Musk, followed by how he had big dreams and how Musk would send her roses, from transferring to Wharton to going on dinner dates and then being one of the top couples who went through a messy divorce in 2008.

In a Marie Claire essay published in 2010, Justine revealed some shocking details of their marriage. While these might seem very silly, they actually can be detrimental for any woman. Elon Musk met Justine while they were students at Queen’s University in Canada. She was a fictional writer and he was charmed by her intelligence and ambition, but he was often discouraged about her dreams.

Moreover, she stated that Musk became completely obsessed with his work, and as his billion-dollar empire grew, he wanted more and more in life and was ignorant of his personal life. “He’s not a man who takes no for an answer,” the author added. She further revealed that when the pair met, she wasn’t blonde. But over time, Elon Musk had forced her to go blonde. He reportedly began encouraging her to go even blonder. “Go platinum,” he would say.

Even though she tried to please the billionaire business magnate, she failed. Justine even got highlights in her hair, stayed home and took care of the kids, and attended parties with him, but she realized she had turned into a starter wife who sucked at it and, more accurately, hated it.

However, the couple indeed lived a very lavish life, with private jets, chefs, and even nannies. Justine mentioned this anecdote in the essay and shared that “one night, over dinner, he (Elon) asked me how many kids I wanted to have. “One or two,” I said immediately, “although if I could afford nannies, I’d like to have four,” she added.

Eventually, Elon got too engrossed in building Tesla and SpaceX. When he reportedly returned home, he would be knackered. While Justine would long for some companionship, conversation and special time with her husband.

Things between the two reportedly got worse; the man who used to encourage her to read classics and pursue her writing career and the polite gentleman who would get her two chocolate-chip ice cream cones dripping down his hands just to make her happy started treating her book deadlines like a nuisance.

Fights and disagreements between them turned intense and sour; from conflicts over sleep schedules to ways of taking care of the kids, he began being emotionally abusive and critical of her. Justine felt like her fleas were purposely magnified, and she was fading in the background behind the loud echos of his workaholic lifestyle and success.

Finally, Justine hit rock bottom when she met with a minor car accident. So, it became a turning point for her. Sitting in the car, shaken but unharmed, her first thought wasn’t about her safety—it was, “My husband is going to kill me.” At that moment, she realized how much she had changed—becoming more of a symbol than a partner.

Sadly, the couple attempted therapy, but it was short-lived. Justine claimed that after only three sessions, Elon gave her an ultimatum: “Either we fix this marriage today, or I will divorce you tomorrow.”

The next day, he filed for divorce. After six weeks of the high-profile divorce, Elon Musk was engaged to British actress Talulah Riley, who was in her early 20s and had moved to Los Angeles to be with him.

Elon Musk has welcomed 14 children over 20 years who have been in the spotlight due to his high-profile status and unique choice of names.