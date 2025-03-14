Elon Musk’s Kids Have the Most Bizarre Names—We Bet You Didn’t Know Their Meaning!

One of the topics that people often ponder on is—What are the real meanings behind Elon Musk’s Kids’ names. The Tesla owner is not only known for having 14 children with four women but also for their bizarre names as well. So, what do they potentially mean?

Elon Musk’s Kids with Ex-Wife Justine Wilson

In 2002, Musk and Wilson welcomed their first child and the billionaire named him Nevada Alexander Musk. He hasn’t declared the inspiration behind the name, but it can be assumed that he was named after the U.S. state. The middle name “Alexander” is considered to have drawn from the great warrior, meaning “man’s defender.” Unfortunately, his firstborn passed away just at the age of 10 weeks after suffering from SIDS or Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

The couple then welcomed the twins, Vivian Jenna and Griffin Musk. Vivian was born a male but later identified herself as transgender, changing her name shortly after her 18th birthday in 2022. She also took her mother’s surname instead of Musk’s, as she didn’t want to be associated with the Tesla owner anymore. Elon and Justine also gave birth to the triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian before they parted ways in 2008. Although the former couple kept tight-lipped about revealing their inspirations in naming them, it is evident that they kept the “warrior” concept going.

In particular, Saxon, which is a German-originated name, refers to a “short sword” or a “dagger.” On the other hand, it may also represent the Germanic Saxon tribe, which gained momentum during the Middle Ages.

Elon Musk’s Kids With Grimes

The SpaceX founder welcomed his next set of children with Grimes, and around this time, the names began getting more bizarre. In 2020, Elon Musk announced that he had decided to name his first son X Æ A-12. Grimes herself clarified on X (Twitter) that their son X referred to an “unknown variable,” while the middle part was her “elven spelling of Ai.” The last part of her son’s name, A-12, represented the aircraft of the same name. Elon also clarified that Æ was pronounced as “Ash.”

In March 2022, Grimes revealed that with Elon, she had welcomed their first daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl. She explained later that the child was named after the computing term exaFLOPS. The “Dark” in her name referred to the “the unknown” like their son’s. ”

“People fear it but truly it’s the absence of photons. Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe,” the Oblivion hitmaker said in a Vanity Fair interview. She also added that the Sideræl represented “the true time of the universe, star time, deep space time, not our relative earth time,” and it is pronounced as “sigh-deer-ee-el.” The girl is also known simply as Y in their household.

Elon and Grimes continued with their outlandish names when they named their third child Techno Mechanicus. The couple calls him Tau, but the explanation behind his formal name never came, although it is pretty evident.

Elon Musk’s Kids With Shivon Zills

With Neuralink executive Shivon Zills, Musk chose a different approach with Greek-inspired names. Their first two kids are named Azure and Strider. According to Ancestory, Strider could refer to someone who “walks with confidence,” while Azure is likely inspired by the color of the same name. In the following years, they welcomed Arcadia and Seldon Lycurgus, both of which are Greek-originated.

Although the parents never clarified the meanings, Ancestory notes Arcadia refers to a serene region. On the other hand, many think “Seldon” could have been inspired by Hari Seldon, the fictional mathematician who is the protagonist of Issac Asimov’s sci-fi book anthology Foundation. As for the middle name Lycurgus, it could have been taken from the Greek lawmaker who played an essential role in shaping the Spartan lifestyle.

Recently, conservative political commentator Ashley St. Clair claimed to have given birth to Elon Musk’s 13th child. However, the name of the boy hasn’t been revealed to the public yet.