Elon Musk’s Trans Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Drops Bombshell Revelation About Her Birth—“A MONETARY TRANSCATION”

Vivian Jenna Wilson, Elon Musk’s estranged daughter, has made some allegations about her father, further blaming the Tesla owner’s anti-trans opinions. Vivian was born a boy to Musk and his former wife, Justine Wilson, with whom he was married from 2000 to 2008. In 2020, at the age of 116, Vivian came out as a trans woman, and two years later, the court granted her request to formally change her name and gender on her birth certificate.

It was also around this time that she became estranged from her father, Elon. She accused him of being an absent parent, further adding that his anti-trans views made her life more difficult. She opted to use her mother’s surname instead, as she no longer wished to be associated with the SpaceX founder.

Recently, Vivian Jenna Wilson made a bombshell post on Threads, accusing Musk of using sex-selective IVF to conceive his kids. “My assigned sex at birth was a commodity that was bought and paid for. So when I was feminine as a child and then turned out to be transgender, I was going against the product that was sold,” Wilson lamented. She added, “That expectation of masculinity that I had to rebel against all my life was a monetary transaction. A monetary transaction. A MONETARY TRANSACTION.” Vivian’s anger was evident as she added, “How the f—- is this legal.”

It is to be noted that sex-selective IVF is a controversial procedure, and it has been banned in many places outside the U.S., including the UK, Australia, Belgium, South Korea, India, Netherlands, Italy, Austria, and more. Following Vivian’s revelation, a new controversy has emerged as many questioned Elon Musk‘s ethics when it comes to having kids.

The 53-year-old tech billionaire is known for having 14 children with four women. Many of his kids were conceived through IVF. His ex-wife Justine Wilson had six children- five out of them were born through this procedure, including Vivian. All of these five kids were assigned male at birth before Vivian came out as a trans. Meanwhile, with Grimes, Elon has three kids. Among them, a girl named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk was conceived via surrogate. With Neuralink executive Shivon Zills, Musk has four kids. Azure, one of the twins, was born via IVF. However, the third kid, Arcadia, ‘s gender is not clear.

Recently, influencer and conservative political commentator Ashley St. Clair revealed that she had a son with Elon Musk. An alleged conversation between the pair was shared on social media, where the tech mogul was seen saying, “Well, we do have a legion of kids to make.” Meanwhile, despite heavily relying on fertility treatments for his 14 kids, Elon Musk cut out the major frisky and adoption benefits for his employees, sparking controversy.