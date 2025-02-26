Elon Musk’s Estranged Daughter Vivian Slams Her Grandfather—Accuses Him of Being a ‘Complete Psychopath’

Vivian Jenna Wilson, the estranged daughter of tech mogul Elon Musk, isn’t one to shy away from calling out the problematic sides of her father’s family. In her most recent takedown, Wilson took to Threads, and slammed her grandfather, Errol Musk, in a now-deleted post, calling him a “racist” and someone who “has murdered people.”

This comes shortly after Errol Musk publicly labeled his son as a bad parent, revealing that Elon’s first child, Nevada, died in the care of a nanny. Errol also claimed that the DOGE head never spent enough time with his children and that all of Elon’s children were raised by nannies. Errol’s statements on the podcast made many wonder whether he was even on talking terms with his son.

Soon after, Errol Musk confirmed to the New York Times that he and Elon are on good terms, adding that they “always have been.” He seemed to be accusing the press of twisting his words, saying, “The press takes things out of context.”

However, it doesn’t look like Vivian Jenna Wilson was okay with Errol Musk being given a platform to express himself in the first place. While the now-deleted Threads post didn’t have his name explicitly mentioned in it, it wasn’t much of a task to decipher that Vivian was indeed calling her grandfather out.

The post read, “If there is someone who has kids with his stepdaughter, has murdered people, and is a huge f—ing racist, (alongside many other things I can’t say publicly), maybe don’t give them a f—ing platform & maybe don’t repeat what they have said.”

“I do not care what he said, I do not care what he thinks, he is a complete f—ing psychopath and 99% of what he says is utter bulls–t. So don’t give him the time of day. That’s it. This is common sense,” Vivian Jenna Wilson added.

Vivian has been extremely vocal about her father and his activities in recent times. Her takedown of Errol Musk comes right after she claimed that she found out about Elon’s 13th child, sired with influencer Ashley St. Clair, via Reddit. She also seemed to be reacting to texts allegedly sent by her father to the influencer in which the tech mogul expressed his desire to impregnate Ashley.

Vivian Jenna Wilson, a trans-woman, has had a torrid relationship with her father and has been calling him out for his problematic behavior for a while now. In response, the Department of Government Efficiency, which is effectively just an authoritarian embodiment of Elon Musk, has claimed that the “woke mind virus” killed Vivian.