Ashley St. Clair’s Desperate ‘Baby Trap’ for Elon Musk Exposed—You Won’t Believe Her Tactics!

Ashley St. Clair is desperately trying to get noticed by Elon Musk. However, these attempts are coming back to haunt her. She is now facing mounting allegations of trying to ‘Baby trap’ the billionaire. 26-year-old Ashley has been consistently posting about her baby and is trying to get Musk’s attention. Apparently, she had been texting Musk on his social media platform X, repeatedly wishing him ‘Happy Birthday’ and ‘Good Morning’ well before they ever met.

There was one post which drew criticism from the public around her opinion on abortion. In July 2020, she said, “If women get to have the “right” to abortion, men should have the option not to pay child support.” St. Clair is now fighting for her son’s full custody, which she shared with Musk after the couple met in 2023.

Ashley St. Claire is now crashing out after realizing that she was never going to get a marriage proposal from the richest man on earth and was merely just another baby momma for modern day ghenghis khan left in the cold on Valentine’s Day pic.twitter.com/NsyWcD3VJ7 — Spinachbrah 🥗 (@basedspinach) February 15, 2025

The text messages between the duo were made public during the court filing. After the release of the texts, former friends of St. Clair and the MAGA faithful turned to her. The exposed text messages proved that she wanted to ‘baby trap’ Elon Musk. Social media users are revealing the extent of efforts Ashley has made to get Musk’s attention over all these years on X leading up to their meeting.

Ashley’s first known post about the billionaire took place in August 2019, which was a day after her birthday. “Thank you for all the birthday wishes yesterday,” she wrote, “I did not get Hillary’s emails or an Elon Musk flamethrower, but it’s fine. Maybe next year.”

That was in reference to Elon Musk’s infamous 2018 ‘Not-a-flamethrower’ project. It was during this project that he sold 20,000 items which were ‘not a flamethrower’. He then posted, “After 50k hats, we’ll start selling The Boring Company Flamethrower.”

This followed in April 2022, when she made reference to Musk on her page twice. ‘Good morning to everybody, especially Elon Musk,’ she wrote. Days later, she added: “Elon Musk is a hero.” Around early 2022, when Elon Musk was in discussions to buy Twitter, now called X, Ashley mentioned him again. At one time in July 2022, Musk’s deal appeared to have fallen through. Ashley wrote, “This is the only time Elon Musk has pulled out.”

Elon Musk had fathered 11 children with 3 women at that point. Currently, he has 13 children with 4 women, that includes Ashley St. Clair. The couple would go on to have innumerable flirty exchanges about ‘pulling out’. Among Ashley’s more flirtatious tweets with Elon is an exchange of tweets about unprotected s—x.

Poor crybully Ashley St. Clair is shocked that a transactional relationship turned out to be… transactional. Now, the attention-starved ‘influencer’ is spiraling because the most powerful man in the world won’t text back. So she’s taking it public. Poetic, isn’t it? pic.twitter.com/lDWJP3hgy4 — Ariadna Jacob (@littlemissjacob) February 16, 2025

Musk had replied, “The ‘pull out’ method,” then added, “Speaking personally, I obviously prefer the pull in method…” St. Clair responded with a meme showing a ‘doge’ dog hitting Musk over the head with a baseball bat, with the words “bonk” and “Go to horny jail.”

In November 2022, Ashley offered words of wisdom to Musk and warned him about the left: “Nothing you do to appease them will stop their vicious attempts. ‘Never bend the knee, Elon.”

Again, in December 2022, St. Clair came back to an early tried-and-tested text directed at Elon. However, Musk, by all means, had not interacted with her on any social media channels publicly. “Good morning to everybody, especially Elon Musk,” she wrote again.

Everyone is clout chasing and monetizing in this situation. Ashley St Clair was gold digging (she’s not the first or last), she’s also using this debacle to get attn across media platforms (privacy be damned) and her friends just want in the convo and a slice of the action. https://t.co/UrB1RUruxw — Ameshia Cross (@AmeshiaCross) February 23, 2025

The highly publicized texts about or directed towards Musk continued in 2023 as well and beyond their official meeting. The release of their text messages has sparked outrage among Elon Musk’s supporters and former friends of Ashley.

Isabella Moody, a fellow MAGA influencer, shared a series of tweets purportedly between St. Clair and her, in which Musk’s new baby mother appears to be discussing the seduction of the billionaire, as per a Daily Mail report.

“I wasn’t going to post these, but now that Ashley St. Clair has leaked her private signal messages with Elon Musk after lying and saying she “wanted privacy,” here’s more evidence Ashely planned to baby trap Elon,” Moody wrote.