From ‘Tone-Deaf’ Military-Themed Selfies to Grocery Vlogs — The Reasons Kai Trump Is Being Trolled

Kai Trump, the 18-year-old granddaughter of President Donald Trump, is facing backlash after posts. Many say that she is out of touch. Although she has more than a million followers, her content has some people seeing red.

Some of the attacks began after Kai posted a TikTok video of selfies with military aircraft in the background. The video spread quickly online. However, it landed in the middle of a tense news cycle involving the U.S. military.

Some felt the post was poorly timed. One person wrote that it “shows how unserious they are about other people dying,” referencing recent reports of American troops killed during overseas fighting.

The short clip was not unusual for Kai’s account. Her social media feed often shows glimpses of travel, golf tournaments, and behind-the-scenes moments tied to her family. Still, that particular video had sharper reactions than others.

The attacks did not stop there. A YouTube vlog posted days later added fuel to the conversation.

In the video, Kai visits Erewhon Market in Los Angeles, a grocery store famous for extremely expensive organic food and celebrity clientele. She described it as “the most expensive grocery store pretty much out there.”

🔥 KAI TRUMP VIDEO EXPLODES ONLINE 🔴 A January vlog showing Kai Trump filming selfies near U.S. military helicopters has resurfaced online. 📜 The clip predates the conflict but went viral again during the U.S.–Iran war. ⚖️ Social media users are now debating whether the… pic.twitter.com/NsBo0wvgF9 — THE INFORMANT USA 🇺🇸 (@TheInformantUSA) March 5, 2026

The vlog follows her walking through the aisles, reacting to prices and joking that she might “go bankrupt” shopping there.

At one point she ordered vegan buffalo cauliflower from the hot food counter, which costs about $21 per pound. She also tried a lavender lemonade and the store’s viral $21 “Strawberry Glaze Skin” smoothie made popular by model Hailey Bieber.

Back in her hotel room later, Kai showed viewers the final receipt. “All of this costs $233 for one grocery bag,” she said while holding up the items.

The video also shows her leaving the store with a Secret Service security detail. A black SUV waited outside while California Highway Patrol motor officers escorted the vehicle away.

That moment spread quickly across social media. One post on X mocked the situation as “nepo baby grocery shopping,” while another asked why taxpayers should fund security for a grocery vlog.

The reaction highlights the unusual position Kai Trump occupies online. She is both a teenager building a social media brand, as well as the daughter of Donald Trump Jr.

She also has her own brand of fame. Her YouTube channel alone has more than 1.4 million subscribers. Much of the content is about golf tournaments, her daily routines, travel, and occasional family appearances.

Kai Trump is facing a “Marie Antoinette” backlash after vlogging her Secret Service-escorted shopping spree at Erewhon. Critics are blasting the 18-year-old for flaunting taxpayer-funded security while documented a $233 grocery run and joking about “going bankrupt” over luxury… pic.twitter.com/AOS33TYPho — The Kind Joe (@TheKindJoe) March 10, 2026

Kai has also been open about wanting to stay out of political fights. Speaking on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast earlier this year, she said she prefers to keep distance these types of arguments.

“I don’t want anything to do with politics because politics is such a dangerous thing,” she said during the interview. Kai added that social media tends to push people toward extreme positions.

“I think there’s a lot of radical left, there’s radical right,” she said. “And social media kind of makes your feed either one way or the other.”

Away from YouTube and TikTok, Kai is also building a golf career. Reports last year suggested she had already secured name-image-likeness endorsement deals worth more than $1 million. Those deals are now part of the brand she promotes online.

The Erewhon vlog alone has racked up hundreds of thousands of views across reposted clips, and the military-themed TikTok is still making its rounds as people try to make sense of her.