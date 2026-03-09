Kai Trump Faces Backlash Over ‘Tone Deaf’ Grocery Store Video Joking About Bankruptcy

The 18-year-old granddaughter of President Donald Trump, Kai Trump, recently gave fans a peek into her shopping trip at California’s luxury grocery chain, Erewhon. The YouTube vlog drew online backlash on March 8 when she humorously commented on “going bankrupt” while filling her cart at the pricey store.

Inside the upscale organic grocery chain, Kai Trump tried the store’s $22 Hailey Bieber-inspired strawberry smoothie and picked up a $128 Erewhon sweatshirt. She laughed at the camera, saying, “I’m like about to go bankrupt with this stuff,” then doubled down on the joke, adding, “I’m gonna have to file for bankruptcy.” Overall, she spent more than $233.

Fans quickly criticized Kai Trump for being “tone deaf,” particularly in response to the video’s title, “I Brought My Secret Service to Erewhon.” One YouTube commenter wrote, “Title might be the most tone deaf thing I’ve ever read. Like legit lmao.” Another remarked, “Thanks for showing us the grocery store none of us will ever shop at.”

On X, a user said, “I have to believe she’s rage baiting,” before calling the segment “disgusting” and “scene-causing.” Another commenter added, “She’s been rich all her life. She doesn’t know anything outside of disgusting wealth.”

Some people who were on the other side of the debate came to Kai Trump’s defense, saying that even though she grew up rich, she seemed down-to-earth. Some of her followers also thanked her for sharing a little bit about her trip to the fancy Erewhon store and sent her supportive messages.

Earlier this week, Kai Trump got a lot of hate online for posting a short video of military planes. The TikTok video appears to have since been deleted since then. It showed her walking toward the camera on an airport runway at sunset while filming herself.

Fans who did not like the video thought it was wrong to show it during the U.S.-Iran war. A user on X said people quickly began focusing on what appeared behind her in the video.

A few U.S. military helicopters were flying around in the background. People have been posting the video online and saying that it was made when her grandfather was President of the United States and the country was at war with Iran.

Fans also posted harsh comments like “This is so entitled,” while another commenter added, “Too bad she’s immune from ever being drafted…”

On February 28, 2026, President Donald Trump said that the U.S. would start major military operations against Iran. Iranian state TV later said that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader, was killed in the airstrikes on Tehran on the first day of the offensive.

The trip came after she went to the Palm Tree Festival, organized by DJ Kygo. She had VIP access with friends and talked about how excited she was to see Calvin Harris and other artists perform.

The vlog that came out of it, “I went to my first music festival!” quickly got hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube. The Los Angeles vlog is part of her growing digital presence, which includes travel, fitness, golf culture, and entertainment lifestyle content, as well as some criticism.