Kia Trump Faces Backlash Over Grocery Store Video As Grandfather Donald Trump Continues Iran Offensive

As the war in Iran rages on, it appears that Americans want to know how patriotic the Trump family actually is. While President Donald Trump conducts his war from Mar-a-Lago, people are curious if he is going to allow his family to serve in the military. This includes his children and grandchildren.

These sentiments were further aggravated when the daughter of Donald Trump Jr., Kai Trump, decided to post a video on her YouTube channel.

The video saw the granddaughter of the president go to one of the most expensive grocery stores, where her jokes and jabs were described by viewers as tone deaf. The video was titled I Brought My Secret Service to Erewhon.

While her grandfather is sending troops her age to die in an illegal war, Kai Trump is out with Secret Service in tow on a high-end shopping spree. This is obscene, outrageous, and utterly wrong.pic.twitter.com/9uIPu7rDXa — 💕 Brittany Belle 💕 (@BrittanyinTexas) March 9, 2026

Currently, only men can be drafted for war in the United States. In a hypothetical World War III-type scenario, Kai would be exempt, given that the government cannot draft women for war. However, that can always change when Congress sees fit.

Kai’s video drew immense criticism, with the comment section encouraging her to enlist. While this is not possible under the current legal framework around conscription, the comments were mostly in response to the tone of her video, which many YouTube and X users labeled insensitive and tone-deaf.

Similarly, there were talks of Trump’s own son Barron, who is a year older than his niece, joining the war should a draft be issued. However, he too would be exempt — this time on medical grounds.

Barron, who stands at six feet nine inches, is too tall to join the army. The height limit for military service in the United States is six feet eight inches. This is so that soldiers can actually fit into standard-issue equipment.

Barron Trump BARRED from army conscription with unusual medical exemption amid Iran war https://t.co/AMxPi5Dhg6 — GSquared (@bestgsquared) March 9, 2026

The president himself was exempt from being drafted during the Vietnam War. Trump turned in a letter that stated that he had bone spurs. However, he has admitted that he never had surgery to alleviate the issue.

Going by the trend, there is little chance (if any at all) that his own children or grandchildren will serve on the front lines, if any such situation arises. It remains to be seen if the war escalates at all and what impact it has on the economy of the wider world.