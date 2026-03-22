From Melania Trump to Ivanka: The ‘Mar-a-Lago Face’ Trend Everyone’s Talking About and the Price Tag Behind It

Some women in Donald Trump‘s circle have drawn attention for noticeable facial changes over the years, with critics often referring to the look as the the “Mar-a-Lago Face.”

The term “Mar-a-Lago Face” refers to a set of facial features often associated with puffy lips, frozen brows, taut necks, deep, artificial tan, heavy makeup commonly seen in women in Trump’s circle, including figures like Kristi Noem, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Laura Loomer, among others.

Meanwhile, facial plastic surgeon and founder of The Naderi Center, Dr. Shervin Naderi, described it as “a modern aristocratic mask—surgically sculpted to convey affluence, precision, and control. It’s not about reversing time. It’s about rewriting the rules of aging.” According to Huff Post, achieving the “Mar-a-Lago face” is not cheap, as plastic surgeons estimate the full makeover could cost upwards of $90,000, rising to $200,000 to $300,000, depending on the surgeon.

Last year, a November report by Axios described a surge in “Mar-a-Lago face” requests among Trump insiders in Washington, D.C.

Here are before-and-after images showing how women in Donald Trump’s inner circle have changed over time.

1. Melania Trump

Although Melania Trump has previously denied getting Botox or any other cosmetic procedure, many facial surgeons, including Yaman Surgery (a cosmetic surgery center in Turkey), have speculated that she may have had facial augmentations, noting that her appearance has changed significantly over time.

Melania Trump’s modeling pictures from 1987 pic.twitter.com/TLbjay5GKf — MAGA Guardian🇺🇸 (@MAGAGuardian) October 12, 2025

“No. I don’t get any Botox—even though it’s been reported elsewhere that I’ve had Botox done. I’d never do anything on my face or my body. I think you age naturally—everybody’s aging. What’s the purpose? If you have Botox done and full lips and all that, if it makes you happy, fine. But it’s not for me. I think in a very Eurpopean way. And now in Europe, more women do go under the knife and use Botox, but the older generations say, ‘I will just age gracefully. I’m the age I am, and that’s it.’ I’m 40 year old. I don’t want to look like I’m 15 or 20 years old,” she told Allure in 2011.

2. Ivanka Trump

Ivanka, the second child of U.S. President Donald Trump, as also been rumored to have undergone facial procedures, with her facial features appearing to evolve over the years.

“I think she’s had at least one rhinoplasty, if not two, and it looks like she did some sort of chin augmentation when she was younger,” cosmetic surgeon Gary Motykie told the Daily Express in 2024, adding that she may have also received filler in her cheeks, mid-face and lips, along with Botox to prevent wrinkles and veneers.

Additional speculation about her cosmetic procedures surfaced in 2023, when plastic surgeon Dr. Sergio Alvarez highlighted perceived changes in her nose and chin as she appeared in court during Donald Trump’s fraud trial in New York City. She is also rumoured to wear wigs during public appearances due to changes in her hair colour since childhood.

3. Laura Loomer

Laura Loomer, who has previously accused the Daily Mail of photoshopping her picture while reporting on the “Mar-a-Lago face” trend, has also been the subject of rumours suggesting she may have undergone facial plastic surgery.

“This is honestly so outrageous. @MailOnline now using obviously photoshopped pictures of Trump supporters they don’t like to get clicks. The child has been photoshopped with a mustache and my face has been photoshopped by Daily Mail. Is this what Daily Mail passes as “journalism” now? Manipulating images of people they don’t like? This is what my face looks like. Daily Mail should delete their post and practice real journalism,” she wrote in an X post, dated November 30, 2024.

This is honestly so outrageous. @MailOnline now using obviously photoshopped pictures of Trump supporters they don’t like to get clicks. The child has been photoshopped with a mustache and my face has been photoshopped by Daily Mail. Is this what Daily Mail passes as… pic.twitter.com/6THBJAljEY — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 30, 2024

4. Kristi Noem

Noem, who served as the United States Secretary of Homeland Security, has had noticeable changes in her facial features over the years, with Board-certified plastic surgeon Jimmy Sung saying she has a “quintessential Mar-a-Lago Face.”

“Kristi has the quintessential Mar-a-Lago Face. This term refers to a specific aesthetic associated with the Mar-a-Lago resort, an antithesis of Martha’s Vineyard. The Mar-a-Lago face is not about subtlety,” he told The Mirror.

What Excise funds are being used to buy ICE (Indoctri-Nation Consume-rate Excre~MEN~t) detention centers, FBI Kash Patel & DHS Kristi Noem And on Top assistant Mile High Jet Plane with Queen Size Bed for TransPorting ImMigration pic.twitter.com/EfR7UC6Wa6 — David Lester Young (@davelyoung1) February 21, 2026

Sung continued, “It is about a campy expression of what a wealthy, powerful, non-Northeast Corridor American should look like. Fashion is often a reflection of the current state of society; we live at a time when raw displays of power and wealth are in vogue.”

Describing her appearance, Sung said she may have undergone procedures including Botox, fillers, a fat-dissolving agent under the chin, threads to the face, and bleaching her teeth, among other procedures, as per The Mirror.

5. Vanessa Trump

Although Donald Trump Jr.’s ex-wife has not publicly spoken about having undergone any cosmetic procedures, several plastic surgeons, including board-certified dermatologist Gary Goldenberg, M.D., have speculated that she may have had work done on her face.

“Her forehead is flat and wrinkle free … making me suspect that she’s been using Botox, Xeomin or Dysport to prevent dynamic wrinkles on the forehead, as well as crow’s feet,” the expert explained. “If she’s had fillers in the mid-face area, it’s been small amounts … She may have had a subtle lip augmentation with fillers, such as Restylane,” the doctor told Life & Style in 2018.