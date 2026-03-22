Expert Reveals the Secret Behind Demi Moore’s Everlasting Beauty, And It’s Not Plastic Surgery

At 62, Demi Moore stunned everyone at the Oscars 2026. The Substance star certainly had undergone a significant transformation since the beginning of her career in the ’80s. However, she has managed to hold on to her radiance and spark over the years. Moore was named PEOPLE magazine’s World’s Most Beautiful Woman in 2025.

It is definitely not surprising, but there might be some secrets behind her beauty, or should we say, some professionals. According to Dr. Samuel Golpanian, the silver screen icon’s cosmetic procedures are so subtle that they simply enhance her natural beauty, rather than making her look completely artificial.

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“I think she’s stunning — stunningly beautiful,” said the Beverly Hills plastic surgeon. In a conversation with Glam, he added, “Honestly, I don’t think she’s had much surgical work done. She’s really aged gracefully.”

The expert believes that rather than going under the knife, Moore opts for “maybe some Botox in the upper forehead and possibly a bit of cheek filler.” If we take a look at her photos from the 90s, we can definitely see the visible transformation of her cheeks. While aging does play a role, some suggest the use of cheek fillers.

In 2021, her cheeks appeared fuller compared with more recent photos. At that time, there was also speculation about plastic surgery as observers questioned the process behind such a transformation.

According to experts, she may have since dissolved some of the fillers to achieve a more natural result. That being said, the silver screen icon sure has faced some struggles with her aging.

Moore has previously opened up about how difficult it can be as a public figure who is always in the limelight. Back in 2012, the actress told Harper’s Bazaar, “I have had a love-hate relationship with my body.” Over the years, she managed to overcome those issues, learning to accept herself in a more mature way.

In 2025, Moore revealed to PEOPLE, “I know the difference today is that it doesn’t define my value or who I am.” Before reaching that self-acceptance, the Ghost star experienced an unhealthy obsession with dieting and exercise. In 2024, she admitted to The Guardian that she once struggled with an eating disorder, which emerged from her desire to stay thin.

“Really looking at that violence, how violent we can be towards ourselves, how just brutal,” said Demi. Good for her, though, that she has finally come to terms with the natural aging process.

Last year, in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Demi Moore said, “Aging actually is a tremendous gift. I would not trade— you could not pay me to be 21. As good as it might sound, it was torture!”