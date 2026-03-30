From ‘4–6 Weeks’ to ‘2 Years’ —JD Vance Reveals the Shocking Iran War Timeline

JD Vance shed light on the U.S.’s exit strategy and new possible timeline for the end of the Iran war. He claimed the U.S. is not interested in staying in Iran for more than one or two years. Vance also noted the impact of war on fuel prices, calling it temporary.

Appearing in an interview with Benny Johnson, Vance said, “We are not interested in being in Iran a year down the road, two years down the road. We are taking care of business, we are going to be out of there soon, and gas prices will come back down.”

According to Vance, the troops will soon be out of the region. The fuel prices will also come down once they are back. He also claimed that they have achieved the majority of the objectives of the strike. He explained the president is going to keep at it for a little while longer, so the exact timelines remain ambiguous.

JD Vance: “We’re not interested in being in Iran 1 year down the road, 2 years down the road.” Notice how quickly the timeline went from “4 to 6 weeks” to “1 to 2 years max.” They know these endless wars are unpopular so they keep lying about the timeline & moving the goalpost. pic.twitter.com/K735E0K2zE — Power to the People ☭🕊 (@ProudSocialist) March 29, 2026



Vance also spoke on the threat of a nuclear attack from Iran, “We need to neutralize them for a very very long time.” Earlier, Donald Trump had claimed the war would be wrapped up in four to six weeks; however, there’s no sign of it. The war has killed 13 US soldiers in Israel, while more than 300 have been wounded.

Trump further gave conflicting statements, where he wants to focus on peace and end the war. On the other hand, the US is preparing for more attacks on Iran. According to Trump, they are way ahead in winning the war, while Iran wants to negotiate. Meanwhile, Iran has rejected such negotiation claims. The Pentagon is prepared to send the 82nd Airborne to the region for ground operations in Iran. Moreover, the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked, something that Trump claimed will be reopened soon.

Trump on when war with Iran will end: “When I feel it. When I feel it in my bones” https://t.co/Xt7fGVbTAD pic.twitter.com/6LC2sDOcMf — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) March 19, 2026



According to Pew Research, 59% of Americans believe the war has already gone too far. Besides, six in ten Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of the conflict. Similarly, Netizens also reacted to Vance’s statement. One noted, “They always sell it as a quick strike—but geopolitics doesn’t run on promises. Once escalation kicks in, timelines stretch, and narratives shift.”

Another one added, “You can’t TRUST a person who can’t stand by his own words.” The third one chimed in, “4-6 weeks was always the sales pitch, not the plan. Every modern US war was sold with a short timeline. None of them held.”