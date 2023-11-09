‘FRIENDS’ Star Matthew Perry Laid to Rest in a Star-Studded Section of the Forest Lawn Cemetery

The entertainment world is mourning the loss of beloved actor Matthew Perry, who passed away at the age of 54. Perry, famous for his iconic role as Chandler Bing on the hit 1990s television sitcom FRIENDS, was laid to rest on Friday, November 3, at the Forest Lawn cemetery in Hollywood Hills, according to reports by The US Sun.

The private burial service was attended by Perry's relatives and castmates from FRIENDS, who shared poignant moments as they bid farewell to their cherished friend. The exact location of Perry's burial is in the secluded Sanctuary of Treasured Love within the cemetery, an area protected by gates to maintain privacy due to the numerous high-profile figures interred there. Currently unmarked, Perry's resting place is expected to receive a personalized inscription or gravestone in the near future, allowing fans to pay their respects. Mourners arrived at Forest Lawn cemetery, a well-known resting place for Hollywood legends such as Michael Jackson, Lucille Ball, and Elizabeth Taylor.

Perry's unexpected demise was initially believed to be a result of drowning, prompting a swift response from first responders, who were called because of an apparent cardiac arrest. The Warner Bros studio, where FRIENDS was filmed, is located less than a mile from the burial site, adding an ever-lasting connection to the place where Perry's on-screen legacy was created. Director James Burrows, who directed numerous episodes of the iconic sitcom, shared in a recent interview with Today that he immediately reached out to the female cast members when they came across the mind-numbing news: "I had texted the girls the day we found out. They were destroyed. It’s a brother dying,"

The cast and crew of the now-iconic sitcom had a strong relationship with each other as they worked for years together. The familiarity and bond between the cast was also apparent on screen, but they were a closely knit group of friends in real life, too. “He was inventive with how he did a line. The reading [scripts] around the table. Matthew had a certain way of turning a line,” Burrows shared as he talked about Perry's dedication to the character of Chandler Bing.

Recalling the old days, the director said, "He [Perry] was part of a family and he was the first one to not be part of that family anymore. He was really funny. He was a little awkward, too. Chandler was awkward. And Matthew was awkward. So it was a perfect, perfect meld.”

Despite the passing of several days since Perry's death, the cause remains shrouded in uncertainty. An autopsy report suggested no traces of meth in Perry's body; however, a full report would take around four to six months. In the wake of Perry's passing, his FRIENDS co-stars expressed their profound grief through a joint statement.

