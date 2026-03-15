French News Channel Mocks Trump With Side-By-Side Comparison of His YMCA Dance and Iran War

Donald Trump found himself as the subject of a stinging mockery on French television after a news programme compared his YMCA dance moment against the military action in Iran. The UK outlet Indy100 reported that commentators on a French channel reacted strongly to Trump’s behaviour amid the ongoing tension.

French TV (LCI) played President Donald Trump’s YMCA dance routine on one half of the screen, and showed Iran getting attacked by the U.S. forces on the other half of the screen.

🔵⚪🔴 Sur LCI, L’IMAGE DU NAUFRAGE ABSOLU ! D’un côté, un pétrolier transformé en brasier géant dans le détroit d’Ormuz. De l’autre, Trump en plein meeting au Kentucky qui tape sa meilleure chorégraphie d’oncle bourré sur YMCA devant ses groupies MAGA 🤡 Le Moyen-Orient est en… pic.twitter.com/o89mA5Ik1c — Ryo (@iamlouay) March 11, 2026

As per X translate, LCI’s post read, “The Middle East is up in flames, oil prices are skyrocketing, global trade is on the brink of suffocation because of his playground war, and the President of the United States is flailing around like he’s cutting the ribbon at a supermarket opening! The world is burning, and the fake sheriff is dancing on the ashes.”

The point was to compare that level of potential violence to a pop-culture moment, which showed a mismatch between the gravity of the subject and the way it was being presented by Donald Trump and his team.

Indy100 reported that, as per several translations by X users, the French broadcaster noted “Trump is dancing to “YMCA” while the Persian Gulf is on fire.”

Users on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the clip and praised French media for laying it straight. One X user wrote, “Meanwhile, a French news channel is showing a split screen of Trump doing his stupid dance at his Kentucky rally the other night and the other side of bombings on Iran….our news media should take notes!”

The comments were proof that U.S. citizens condemn the decisions and actions of President Donald Trump. One X user wrote, “Thanks to Trump and his team, the U.S. has become a worldwide laughing stock. Although now it’s not a laugh reacting to anything funny, but a nervous laugh about the insanity that is coming from the White House and what may happen next.”

Thanks to Trump and his team, the U.S. has become a worldwide laughing stock. Although now it’s not a laugh reacting to anything funny, but a nervous laugh about the insanity that is coming from the White House and what may happen next. — Political Pups’ Mom (@political_pups) March 13, 2026

Currently, the United States and Iran are in their third week of the war, with several oil tankers from different countries remaining stuck as the Strait of Hormuz has been blocked. Although Trump reiterates that the U.S. has “totally decimated” Iran, the global news says otherwise.

The Department of Defense confirmed on March 13, 2026, that around 13 U.S. soldiers have been killed in the Iran war. A KC-135 refueling aircraft, carrying six U.S. soldiers, was hit. Four out of those six members are confirmed to be dead at the time of writing. U.S. Central Command informed that the strike occurred “over friendly territory in western Iraq” as the aircraft was on a combat mission.

Given the current situation, the French TV used humour as a door into a serious conversation about consequences and responsibility. However, all we get is President Donald Trump making a joke about hitting Iran a few more times “just for fun,” raising worldwide concerns.