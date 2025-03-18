France Demands the Statue of Liberty Back & Trump Administration Has a Fiery Response

Donald Trump and his government will not give up the Statue of Liberty. The response from the White House came after a French politician asked for the Americans to return the statue. Raphaël Glucksmann recently demanded that the USA should give the iconic monument while alleging that they “despise” it.

The Statue of Liberty was gifted to the United States of America by France after the Civil War. Lady Liberty was created by the French sculptor Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi. The statue is currently located on Liberty Island in New York.

A member of the European Parliament named Raphaël Glucksmann recently demanded the US return the Statue of Liberty to France. The politician accused Trump of siding with “tyrants” and alleged the Americans for firing “researchers for demanding scientific freedom.”

“Give us back the Statue of Liberty,” Glucksmann boldly demanded according to France 24. The politician noted that the statue was a gift to America while adding, “But apparently you despise it.” He demanded the statue to be returned while pointing out that it would be “just fine here at home.”

Karoline Leavitt who serves as the White House Press Secretary responded to the French politician’s demands recently. “Absolutely not,” she asserted during a press conference on Monday. Leavitt went on to call out Glucksmann while referring to him as a “low-level” politician.

“My advice to that unnamed, low-level French politician would be to remind them that it’s only because of the United States of America that the French are not speaking German right now,” Leavitt said during the briefing. She also reminded the French to be “grateful” to the USA while referring to it as a “great country.”

Raphaël Glucksmann also made a statement by offering to hire the federal workers that the Trump administration fired. The US government’s DOGE department carried out mass firings that led to more than 100,000 workers being laid off.

The mass firings were carried out with the intention of cutting down on the federal budget. Glucksmann took the opportunity to criticize the Trump administration for firing the people who have made the US into the “world’s leading power.”

The French politician credited the federal employees who lost their jobs for being some of the “best researchers.” He also noted how they have advanced the country through their “freedom and their sense of innovation.” Lastly, Glucksmann noted that the French would “welcome” the employees that Trump fired.

American federal judge ordered the Trump administration to reinstate the employees who were terminated. The judge ordered the government to rehire the employees that were fired across the departments of Defense, Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, Energy, Interior, and Treasury.

Karoline Leavitt spoke against the judge by noting that the Trump government would “immediately fight back.” She also labeled the order to be “absurd and unconstitutional.” The press secretary also accused the judge of trying to “unconstitutionally” take away the power of hiring and firing away from the current government.