Jimmy Kimmel Slams Trump Over Mass Firings—Calls Out His Golf Hypocrisy

Jimmy Kimmel is calling Donald Trump out for his hypocrisy. The talk show host made a joke about the President’s expenses in light of the recent federal firings. He also pointed out how “ridiculous” Trump’s behavior is.

Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s decision to fire thousands of federal employees has received a lot of backlash. The move was made under the provision of The Department of Government Efficiency.

Also known as the DOGE, the department aims at bringing government spending down. The first step doing so on Musk and Trump led to many federal employees losing their jobs abruptly. The decision to fire all these people was criticized and called “aggressive” and “chaotic.”

A substantial amount of employees were fired in multiple government departments. Layoffs were seen across the Department of Education and Small Business Administration, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Forest Service, and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Veterans Affairs estimated that $98 million was saved after 1000 probationary workers were let go from the department. Elon Musk had claimed that he would bring down the government spending by $2 trillion at Trump’s inauguration ceremony.

The Tesla CEO later rectified his statement and noted that the department’s aim was to bring the budget down by $1 trillion. Kimmel made it a mission to point out Trump’s hypocrisy in a new clip posted on the Jimmy Kimmel Live YouTube channel.

The comedian pointed out how the President has been playing golf while making mass firings. “Trump has played golf on nine of his first 30 days of work while you’re making payments on an egg salad sandwich,” the comedian joked.

🚨BREAKING: Jimmy Kimmel’s recent mockery of President Trump and Elon Musk’s collaboration is just another example of his desperate attempt to stay relevant. His show can’t even attract top trending figures, and now he’s resorting to petty jabs. Is this the best he can do? pic.twitter.com/7XDwwPoxQe — Unknown Ruler (@unknownruler8) February 22, 2025

Jimmy also noted how Trump was in no place to criticize federal employees for working from home when he has been out playing golf. “Donald Trump, a guy who literally worked from home and is out playing golf instead of working, saying ‘these work-from-home employees are out playing golf,’” the talk show host joked.

Kimmel went on to point out how Musk is a “foreigner” and “non elected official” who has been given access to highly sensitive information by Trump. “We still haven’t seen Donald Trump’s tax returns, he and Elon have seen ours,” the 57-year-old added.

Another moment from the President that caused public outrage was his recent post on the Truth Social. The meme that he posted showed the cartoon character Spongebob Squarepants holding a pencil and notepad in hand while being deep in thought.

Consistent with President @realDonaldTrump’s instructions, all federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week. Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 22, 2025

The notepad showed a list that had “Cried about Trump,” “cried about Elon,” and “made it to the office for once” ticked off. A second photograph in the post read, “Got done last week.”

The meme seemed to be in reference to the email that federal employees received. The email demanded that the employees submit a list of 5 things they had accomplished in the week that had gone by. Musk later made a post on X that mentioned how failing to respond to the email would be “interpreted as a resignation.”