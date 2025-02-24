‘Is this a Joke?’— Donald Trump Mocks Federal Employees with THIS Meme as Musk’s Demands Sparks Outrage!

Donald Trump is an unconventional president with his unconventional “first buddy”- Elon Musk. From giving most of the administrative power to an unelected official to taking away the rights of several of his citizens, nothing was ever expected from a president.

In another unconventional move, President Trump has stooped to trolling. One might never expect the leader of the free world to waste his time and energy on trolling, but that is exactly what Trump has done. From his verbal jabs, he has now progressed to memes.

Donald posted an altered screenshot of the Nickelodeon cartoon Spongebob. The meme shows him thinking while holding a pencil in his notebook on his Truth Social platform on Sunday.

Apparently DOGE sent this to the entire federal workforce. I’d probably go ahead and find something else tbh. lol. pic.twitter.com/TWEnlfcEIQ — Stevo Ovets (@mrstevoovets) February 22, 2025

“Cried about Trump,” “cried about Elon,” and “made it to the office for once” were among the entries on the list marked “Got done last week” that was displayed in the second photograph.

Trump posting SpongeBob Memes?!?!😳 We really are in the golden age!🤣🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/sYlFIqYU9k — Royce Chamberlin (@RoyceChamberlin) February 23, 2025

This meme was probably in response to a huge outcry against the mail sent by Elon Musk’s DOGE on Saturday afternoon to all federal employees. The email demanded all the recipients to submit 5 things or tasks they finished in the last week. Employees respond to the mail by 11:59 pm.

The response to the said mail has been varied. Some sent the response right away, and many asked with what authority Office Personal Management had asked for these details. They added that federal employees do not report to OPM; instead, they report to their particular agencies via their established chains of command.

In a post to X, Musk stated that failure or refusal to reply will be “interpreted as a resignation.”

This is the ultimate dick boss move from Musk – except he isn’t even the boss, he’s just a dick. pic.twitter.com/3fSs2ud7Cz — Senator Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) February 23, 2025

This is the ultimate d–k boss move from Elon Musk – except he isn’t even the boss, he’s just a d–k,’ Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) posted in response to Elon’s threat.

The National Treasury Employees Union has also criticized the email. They said that it is ‘just another attempt by the administration to intimidate dedicated civil officials who deliver for the American people every day.’

The email “fails to identify any legal authority permitting OPM to demand the requested information,” the American Federation of Government Employees said in a letter on Sunday.

FBI Director Kash Patel has asked all federal agents of the FBI to hold on to their response. He assured them that the department will form a collective response to the directive.

According to Newsweek, supervisors at the Department of Justice also instructed staff members to ignore Musk’s email until more information is available.

I’m concerned that many people do not understand the historical and institutional context in which the DOGE labor reforms are unfolding. They look at this as if these are some random, chaotic, arbitrary, strange, and even cruel measures to impose on a devoted civil service.… — Jeffrey A Tucker (@jeffreyatucker) February 23, 2025

However, not everyone is against this practice started by Elon Musk. Jeffrey Tucker, President of Non-Profit Brownstone Institute, also said the email from DOGE ‘is completely conventional in the service industry when there’s new management.’ He added that there is such a response because it is with the government, and these people are not used to being questioned.

However, there is one small detail Mr. Tucker seems to be forgetting. Elon Musk is not the government manager. There is no such designation, and he has no power. In the private sector, everyone is aware of their work and the power they hold. Elon Musk is infiltrating different departments.

But who knows, maybe President Trump will hand him the key to the nation, once and for all.