France’s Politician Wants the Statue of Liberty Back—Says US No Longer Deserves It

French MEP Raphaël Glucksmann has demanded that the United States should return the Statue of Liberty, as he expressed his disappointment over Donald Trump siding with the “tyrants.” Almost 140 years ago, in 1884, France gifted the hallmark of freedom and democracy as a sign of friendship between the two nations. In 1886, the Statue of Liberty was finally unveiled in New York. Since then, it has become a signature of the city and a major attraction for tourists coming from across the world. However, the left-wing French politician’s demand came amid the U.S. President’s controversial stance on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

During a party convention on Sunday, Glucksmann lamented, “We’re going to say to the Americans who have chosen to side with the tyrants, to the Americans who fired researchers for demanding scientific freedom: ‘Give us back the Statue of Liberty.'”

The French lawmaker continued, “We gave it to you as a gift, but apparently you despise it. So it will be just fine here at home.” Glucksmann was seemingly responding to Trump siding with Vladimir Putin. After the American President paused intelligence and military aid to Ukraine, most European countries responded with horror.

The French socialist, who is a staunch defender of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, also expressed his disappointment. Born to a French philosopher, Glucksmann grew up against the privileged cosmopolitan and has been describing himself as a “revolution consultant.” When he was living in Ukraine, he extensively worked on speeches for Vitali Klitschko, the boxer-turned-mayor of Kyiv. The Russia-Ukraine conflict has also been a major part of his 2024 campaign. So it’s not surprising that he has criticized Donald Trump‘s stance on the peace negotiation between two warring nations.

The situation unfolded during Zelensky’s White House meeting with the Republican leader and Vice President JD Vance. Their encounter went nothing like expected, and after a constant heated exchange between the two parties, the proposed minerals deal was left unsigned. During their Oval Office hangout, Trump lashed out at his Ukrainian counterpart for being ungrateful despite America’s massive help so far. He also accused him of “gambling with World War Three.”

After the failed meeting, the U.S. President called for a complete pause on aid to Ukraine, sparking a massive controversy.

On Sunday, Raphaël Glucksmann also issued another message to Americans. “If you want to fire your best researchers, if you want to fire all the people who, through their freedom and their sense of innovation, their taste for doubt and research, have made your country the world’s leading power, then we’re going to welcome them.”

Amid the tense political climate, people have been debating whether France would eventually formally request the United States to return the Statue of Liberty.