“Fox News Is Always Trying to Be Politically Correct!” Donald Trump Blasts the Network After It Airs Interview With Democratic Senator

Donald Trump turned his fire on Fox News over the weekend. He slammed the network as “politically correct” after it aired an interview with Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly about healthcare. “Why is FoxNews and Peter Doocy putting on Democrat Senator Mark Kelly to talk about, totally unabated or challenged, Healthcare? The FAKE SPIN is so bad for Republicans that it is hard to believe that we WIN,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Sunday.

He didn’t stop there. “It will be very unfair, in the future, when they don’t have ‘TRUMP’ to fight for them,” he added. “Therefore, we should fix it, NOW!”

The outburst came as the government shutdown stretched into its fifth day, with healthcare once again at the center of the political storm. Trump has repeatedly and falsely claimed that Democrats forced the shutdown to give free healthcare to undocumented immigrants. In reality, people in the U.S. illegally aren’t eligible for Medicaid or coverage under the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare.

The legislation now under fire reduces tax credits that make premiums more affordable and locks in Medicaid cuts from Trump’s own “big, beautiful bill” passed earlier this summer. Trump fumed that the Fox News segment “just doesn’t end.” He urged the network to “either get on board, or get off board, NOW.” Still, he insisted the issue “doesn’t make any difference to him.” Then he pivoted to his long-running feud with the network’s polling.

“They suck up the Ratings because of us, and then spin them in the Democrats’ direction,” he wrote. “They refuse to put up Polls that correctly show me at 65% in Popularity, a Republican RECORD, but if I have a fake bad ‘Poll,’ many of which are done by Fox (One of the worst ‘Pollsters’ out there is the FoxNews Poll), they put them up immediately, and with gusto.”

Independent data tells a different story. According to YouGov/The Economist, Trump’s overall approval rating stands at –14%, with 40% approving, 55% disapproving, and 4% undecided — a modest 1.9-point bump from the previous week.

“Republicans are so tired of this fight with Fox always trying to be so ‘politically correct!’ Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump concluded.