Former Victoria’s Secret CEO’s Lawyer Jokingly Threatens To Kill Him During Epstein Case Deposition

Published on: February 20, 2026 at 4:49 PM ET

Les Wexner's lawyer got caught in a hot mic!

Arpita Samaddar
Written By Arpita Samaddar
News Writer
Leslie Wexner, Jeffrey Epstein,
Leslie Wexner denies connection with Jeffrey Epstein (Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons- @Union20 at English Wikipedia, @State of Florida)

Several billionaires are landing in trouble for their past association with Jeffrey Epstein, thanks to the release of the Epstein Files. Billionaire fashion mogul and ex-Victoria’s Secret CEO Leslie Wexner is also among the public figures mentioned in the documents.

Wexner is well-recognized in the fashion industry as the founder of L Brands that later acquired Victoria’s Secret. But this time, he came under the spotlight for his close association with the disgraced financier in the past.

The 88-year-old nearly underwent a five-hour deposition, but when the House Oversight Committee released the full material, Wexner’s lawyer was caught on a hot mic jokingly threatening to kill the fashion guru.

The attorney reportedly made the remark in response to Wexner’s lengthy responses during the deposition.

In a video, the lawyer could be heard whispering the threat in Wexner’s ear. At first, Wexner is seen giving a particularly long answer to a question. His lawyer, beside him, seemed to be waiting for Wexner to finish.

Shortly after, he could be heard saying, “I’m going to f—— kill you if you answer another question with more than five words, okay?”

Wexner obviously laughed at this, and when his lawyer told him to just answer the question, he said, “Okay.”

It is possible that Wexner gave a long answer because he is agitated to be mentioned along with Epstein. In the entire 5-hour deposition, Wexner maintained his innocence, claiming his relationship with the convicted s– offender  was strictly professional.

Wexner got involved when an FBI document from 2019 referred to him as a co-conspirator of Epstein.

To counter this claim, Wexner said, “I was naïve, foolish, and gullible to put any trust in Jeffrey Epstein. He was a con man. And while I was conned, I have done nothing wrong and have nothing to hide. I completely and irrevocably cut ties with Epstein nearly twenty years ago when I learned that he was an abuser, a crook, and a liar.”

He further added, “I don’t think I ever went to lunch, or dinner, a movie or had a cup of coffee with Jeffrey…My focus was on my business and on community.”

Leslie Wexner also testified that he had no idea about Epstein ab—– Maria Farmer at his Ohio guesthouse. He stressed, “I never met her, didn’t know she was here, didn’t know she was abused.”

However, Wexner did accept writing a crude birthday note to the late financier as a joke. Wexner is one of the four individuals to testify before the committee regarding the Epstein case.

