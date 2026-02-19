Leslie Wexner Breaks Silence on Controversial Friendship With Jeffrey Epstein During Closed-Door Deposition

When the Epstein files dropped, high-profile figures all over the world found themselves defending against allegations of crimes mentioned in the released documents. While billionaires across the globe were caught in the storm, Leslie Wexner, a longtime ally of Jeffrey Epstein, was among them. Recently, however, he has denied involvement in any of the crimes referenced in the files.

Leslie Wexner’s billionaire status played a huge part in building Jeffrey Epstein’s wealth and significantly increasing his fortune, before a wrecking ball in the form of a multi-million-dollar dispute affected their relationship and caused a fallout in their friendship, as newly released documents suggest.

As per the emails and memos later drafted by prosecutors, Les Wexner found out that Jeffrey Epstein had stolen hundreds of millions in 2007, but Wexner did not create a huge ruckus about it.

Instead, he chose to quietly resolve the issue with Epstein, who at that time was being investigated for s– crimes and money laundering, according to emails and memos later drafted by prosecutors.

Les Wexner was not just an aide of Jeffrey Epstein, but he was an extremely important person who transformed Epstein from a college dropout into a multimillionaire who advised the ultra-wealthy.

Wexner, who has also worked with brands like Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works, has faced immense backlash because of his association with Epstein, ever since Epstein was arrested in 2019, and ultimately died by suicide.

Leslie Wexner has claimed that he did not know about Jeffrey Epstein’s criminal activity, nor was he ever involved with him or witnessed him engaging in wrongdoing, as reported by ABC News.

Wexner added that Epstein’s hidden side was something he was not aware of, and that Epstein knew Wexner had zero tolerance for such crimes, which is the possible reason why he kept it hidden from him. He said, “He knew that I never would have tolerated his horrible behavior.” Hence, he never witnessed that side of him.

After the deposition was conducted, a spokesperson for Wexner said that he answered all of the questions with full honesty. Wexner not once but multiple times reiterated that he had no idea about the horrible crimes and he maintains he did nothing wrong.

A group of House Oversight Democrats did not exactly buy Leslie Wexner’s claims and suggested that the businessman is cooperating, but his responses to the questions asked have raised “more questions than answers.”

Rep. Robert Garcia pushed back strongly and said Wexner has portrayed himself as unaware of the scale of financial transfers to Epstein. He also added that by now Wexner must be contemplating not just calling Epstein a friend, but even knowing him at all.

Wexner, who was once considered a prime co-conspirator in Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes, was not thoroughly investigated by the FBI and DOJ, Garcia said.

Garcia also called it outrageous and questioned what is going on, adding that the government should be ashamed of the injustice faced by the survivors and that something must be done, as they deserve justice. Garcia added that this is something the press will continue to emphasize.

Committee members expected that a transcript of Wexner’s deposition should be released. Meanwhile, Wexner continued to maintain that he had cut all ties with Jeffrey Epstein when he learned about the s—– crimes that Epstein was involved in, and moreover, after discovering that he had stolen money from his family.

Wexner also said that Epstein returned a portion of the money while continuing to maintain his innocence. Despite that, Wexner could not tolerate the betrayal and severed all ties with him.

Leslie Wexner not only pushed to prove his innocence but also called Epstein a “master manipulator,” insisting that this manipulation prevented him from knowing about the crimes.