In a signature revved-up speech delivered in Iowa this past Saturday, Donald Trump said something that had previously remained unspoken. This took place at a crucial juncture within the campaign event, amplifying its impact on the gathered audience and offending them. He stated, "We've been waging an all-out war on American democracy." Now, the internet is ablaze with reactions to this statement. The slip-up took place while he was typically denouncing the 2020 election results, fueling further discussion and reaction across online platforms.

TRUMP CONFESSES



“We’ve been waging an all out war on American democracy.”



Donald Trump’s cognitive decline led him to tell the truth to voters in Iowa. pic.twitter.com/HZFpS13H0M — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) December 2, 2023

Also Read: Donald Trump Calls ‘Crooked’ President Joe Biden a ‘Destroyer’ of American Democracy in Iowa Speech

Trump was praising his accomplishments as an 'unconventional figure' elected to stand up against those he deemed as deceitful, destructive, and dishonest individuals. Simultaneously, he was casting blame on Democrats for what he perceived as a failure to prioritize the interests of America ahead of other concerns. "That's why it was one of the great presidencies, they say," he said while talking about his own tenure in the White House. Trump further added, "Even the opponents sometimes say he did very well, I have to say. 'Take it back,' they scream. His people say, 'Take it back.'"

Trump has achieved such a level of posttruth in his rallies that he can accidentally tell truths like "I'm waging war on democracy" and they'll cheer it. — Thomas Lecaque (@tlecaque) December 2, 2023

In the aftermath of the real estate mogul's statement, a digital explosion unfolded across the internet, resulting in a flood of memes that portrayed a variety of interpretations of his words. Notably, as reported by Salon, an illustrative meme emerged, portraying Trump planting dynamites beneath a symbolic Democracy statue, intensifying the gravity of the sentiment expressed. However, according to Newsweek, an unaltered version of the Iowa speech, disseminated by the Right Side Broadcasting Network (known for its devotion to Trump), allegedly showed that the former President attempted to self-correct immediately after the offensive comment.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Scott Olson

Also Read: Ron DeSantis Says He Doesn’t Use the Word ‘Vermin’ as Much as His Presidential Rival Donald Trump

Trump has been holding a series of rallies spanning the nation, strategically aimed at promoting his 'Save America' initiative while also targeting his political adversaries. As per The Hill, his attention came to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, and Trump used his recent gatherings as platforms to launch critiques against them. "Joe Biden is not the defender of American democracy,” he said. “Joe Biden is the destroyer of American democracy," Trump added.

He finally admitted it, he hates democracy and wants a dictatorship. — Woon Cing Hsian 🇸🇬🇺🇦 (@CingHsian) December 3, 2023

Also Read: Ron DeSantis Blasts Trump and Also Reveals That He Will 'Supersede' Obamacare With a 'New Plan'

Trump has consistently made similar attacks on President Biden a staple of his speeches, not only in Iowa but also in various locations across the country. As reported by The New York Times, he often encompasses broad accusations of corruption leveled against the current POTUS. Moreover, Trump frequently alleges that Biden is manipulating the Justice Department as a tool to sway the 2024 election; it is a statement that features prominently in his address. Amidst his campaign activities, Trump has also been known for several verbal missteps on the trail, drawing attention and commentary for these gaffes.

Meanwhile, in two Iowa events, Trump took the stage to confront mounting worries among Democrats and certain factions within the Republican party regarding the potential implications of his re-emergence in the White House. According to Reuters, a representative from Biden's re-election campaign dismissed Trump's remarks that Biden is a danger to democracy as a deliberate diversion tactic. The spokesperson suggested that Trump's attempts to portray Biden in such a light aimed to deflect attention away from his contentious issues.

More from Inquisitr

Melania Trump Took a Pre-Meditated Decision For Attending Rosalynn Carter's Memorial Service

Donald Trump's Speech Interrupted by Fox News Host to Fact-Check 'Many Untruths' About Election Fraud