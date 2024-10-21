Former Playboy Bunny Compares Diddy’s and Hugh Hefner's Parties, Highlights One Key Difference

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.

Founder of Playboy, Hugh Hefner was popularly known for his controversial lifestyle filled with numerous women and wild parties. Now, a former Playboy bunny has come forward to share the similarities between some of Sean “Diddy” Combs' parties and those hosted by Hefner. Precious Muir, a former Playboy model, provided a view into the controversial environment of Diddy's parties. Along with the similarities, Muir also highlighted a significant difference between Diddy's and Hefner's parties. She discussed her experiences on the podcast The Trial of Diddy.

Diddy performs during the concert celebrating 'Can't Stop, Won't Stop' during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival on April 27, 2017, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill)

As reported by the Daily Mail, Muir said, "The Hugh Hefner parties and the Diddy parties have the same formula. It's a lot of naked, half-naked girls. There's a lot of sex going on. There are people hooking up. There's a lot of drug taking and there's a lot of drinking. And they are so similar in that aspect." There were some differences though. She added, "The only difference is I remember seeing children at Diddy's parties, which I never saw at Hugh Hefner's house parties. I think he kept them separate." Muir also witnessed porn stars and celebrities having sex in the grotto and threesomes at Hefner's parties.

She even remembered almost sleeping with a basketball star at the mansion. As reported by the Irish Star, she explained, “One of the rooms had a mattress as a floor, and the ceiling was a mirror. So we walked in and as we were going to hook up, we locked the door.” Shockingly, when someone knocked on the door, Muir remembered that Hefner had cameras placed all over the mansion. She noted that while she was aware Diddy allegedly had cameras in his home as well, she never actually saw any. "His cameras maybe had been a little bit more hidden, but Hugh Hefner's cameras were very old school, so you could see them," she said.

The former Playboy bunny also claimed to have maintained distance from Diddy as she felt he had bad energy. Muir said that Diddy had an odd inner circle that he kept close to himself. As reported by the Daily Star, in another instance, she shared an experience of being among a group of young models who were invited to one of Diddy's notorious parties. She was barely 19 years old and new to Manhattan when this happened. Muir was urged to go to these gatherings to expand her network to benefit her career.

While out, she was approached by a 'VIP host' who invited her to a White Party in the Hamptons, along with a shuttle full of glamorous models. Upon arrival, the young models were welcomed with trays of champagne. Muir later claimed that she was drugged at the event. Thankfully, a helpful security person stepped in to help her get out of the situation and made sure she was taken to a safe spot. To help her clear whatever she had consumed, he also offered her water. Given that this was one of her very first parties, Muir acknowledged that the incident had left her somewhat traumatized.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)