Brad Pitt Hated Aniston's 'Chain Smoking' and Was Attracted to a Young Model Who Turned Him Down

Brad Pitt's marriage with Jennifer Aniston ended in a heartbreaking divorce, in March 2005, and back then, it was reported that he was involved with an "other woman." A former model named April Florio was apparently at the center of cheating rumors related to celebrity divorces, more so after her interview with US Weekly, where she said that Pitt tried to kiss her when she met him in Greece in 2003 through their mutual friend George Clooney. And it was rumored that she had an affair with the Fight Club actor while he was married to the Friends alum.

During the interview, Folio also cleared rumors about her involvement in Pitt's separation from Jolie, whom he married in 2014. Florio told The Mirror she wasn't responsible for Brangelina's split. Instead, she said she's "saddened" to hear about the news and wish them nothing but good. The ex-model also clarified that these rumors belonged in the past, "I literally went on the air to set the record straight. Well, I thought I did. I never expected to be in the middle of something like that..."

While discussing Pitt and Jolie's separation, she added, "I am saddened at the end of anyone's partnership. I wish them nothing but the easiest transition into their new lives and hope that they can stay strong with a nice support system and lean on their families." Florio also dismissed claims about having a heart-to-heart with Pitt about his deteriorating marriage with Aniston and his alleged infatuation for Jolie, his Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-star.

According to the US Weekly story, Florio opened up about Pitt and Aniston's relationship and said, "He hated his wife's chain smoking. He also hated the fact that she liked to hang with her friends or just stay at home. He liked to go to parties more." The story further claimed that they met again in New York during which Pitt was "attracted" to her but she turned down his advances, "He was shocked. He asked me why. ...I told him...I did not want to get involved with someone in the industry."

Later, the American beauty called out the report saying she never said half the things that were published in the story. "I like having a private life. It's pretty simple, don't believe what you read. I have an incredible three-year-old son who I want to protect. "There were so many quotes attributed to me back then that weren't from me.."

Although no relationship ends without heartbreak, Aniston and Pitt while they were together from 2000 to 2005, their marriage was marred with rumored cheating scandals grabbing tabloid headlines. But, as they say, time heals all wounds, or in some cases, time fades the memories like for Aniston. In a 2008 interview with Vogue, the Murder Mystery actress said, "When were Brad and I healed? Well, it never was that bad."

Adding, "I mean, look, it's not like divorce is something that you go, 'Oooh, I can't wait to get divorced!' It doesn't feel like a tickle. But I've got to tell you, it's so vague at this point, it's so far away in my mind, I can't even remember the darkness."

This article originally appeared on 06.01.24