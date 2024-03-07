Former NFL Player Antonio Brown Body Shames Taylor Swift in a Critical Post on Social Media

Antonio Brown, famously known as AB has got no chill as he carries on with his antiques of criticizing women over social media. This time, the former NFL player targeted pop star and Grammy-winning singer, Taylor Swift. The tweet by the social media personality caused a stir as he received backlash not only from Swifties but also from netizens who advocate body positivity.

AB, whose football career faced a setback with the string of controversial incidents in his personal life, seems to carry on with the deed and has no remorse for it. In his recent tweet, the public figure shared an image of the Anti-Hero hitmaker posed with a question, “What are the first five words of the National Anthem?” Responding to the question in his caption, Brown wrote, “Body like a saltine cracker.”

The comment made by Brown landed him in big trouble this time, as users bombarded the comment section with their disagreeing words. User Young Titos Bets wrote, "Oh you’re barking up the wrong tree now." Another user j$ wrote, "Don't talk about Travis Kelces girl before there are repercussions." Meanwhile, others added to the joke like user, Anker tweeted, "The swifties are gonna have your current location up by midnight." User K.E.U. retorted, "And someone you could never pull…"

Body like a Saltine Cracker https://t.co/5NadHrNIeg — AB (@AB84) March 5, 2024

Jokes apart, this is not an isolated case, as Brown has often been associated with insensitive comments. Previously, the player gained popularity for not choosing the right words. According to Marca, the sports personality previously commented on rising college basketball player Caitlyn Clark. Brown went on to compare Clark with veteran player Pete Maravich with an infamous moniker, "Ponytail Pete."

The Swifties are about to declare World War 3 on this one😂 — Penn State Talk (@PSURecruitTalk) March 5, 2024

The comment was paired with a Mel Gibson GIF that offended a large crowd over the internet. However, his intent was not to hurt any sentiments but the choice of diction and representation made an opposite impact. With the rising controversies, it is being speculated that Brown might face hurdles in getting inducted into the Hall of Fame.

I’m actually impressed that he did, in fact, use 5 words. — Joshua (@JoshuaGunvalsen) March 6, 2024

Meanwhile, Swift remained unperturbed by the online troll and has not acknowledged the tweet as of now. During a recent concert in Singapore, fans expressed concern for Swift as she appeared to struggle while performing on stage reported Express. Despite selling out all six shows as part of her Eras Tour, the 34-year-old star faced challenges during her rendition of the hit song Delicate. Video footage shared on TikTok captured Swift coughing and sounding raspy as she sang to the packed crowd. A TikTok user who attended the concert wrote, "Hope she's okay. She's been coughing."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

On the other hand, officials in the Philippines and Thailand shared their views on similar shows being conducted in the Southeast Asian region for collaborative economic growth.