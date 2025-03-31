Former Kennedy Center Musician Issues Chilling Warning About Trump’s Plans—What’s Coming Next?

A popular musician who recently quit the Kennedy Center after President Donald Trump took over as chairperson earlier this year issued a shocking warning about Trump’s “authoritarian instinct.”

Ben Folds, who was the former artistic adviser to the National Symphony Orchestra, told CBS News on Sunday that he has never seen political interference in the arts at this scale.

“Never saw anything like this. This is new, and it was quite sudden,” Folds, who was also a part of the Kennedy Center’s leadership during Trump’s first term, shared. “Let’s say I get in an artist that has different views than the president. Do they feel safe being themselves? Do they feel safe saying what they believe? They’re not political shows, but you can express what you’d like to.”

The Kennedy Center goes to shit ever since Trump’s hostile takeover: ticket sales nosedive, donations dry up, artists cancel. Everything Trump touches dies. pic.twitter.com/45onB4DBLc — anyone_want_chips (@anyonewantchips) March 17, 2025

The musician also went on to say that he suspects “it’s no longer the case” when artists were able to express themselves at the Kennedy Center. He added, “There is an instinct, an authoritarian instinct, that is true in all authoritarian times in history: Take control of the culture, take control of the arts early on.”

It was in February that the president ousted David M. Rubenstein, Kennedy Center’s longtime chairman, elected himself in the position instead. He even fired Deborah F. Rutter, who’s been a president of the center for over a decade. Instead he appointed Richard Grenell for the position, Trump’s envoy for special missions.

Not only did Trump announce sweeping renovation changes, but he also vouched for more conservative programming at the center. He very smoothly shelved recent Broadway hits like Hamilton in favor of golden oldies like Phantom of the Opera. Since Donald Trump was elected at chair, many artists have actively resigned or cancelled performances at the Kennedy Center in protest.

Donald Trump dismissed the board of the arts foundation when he took over and cleared the group of appointees by Joe Biden. He then stacked it up with Trump loyalists for obvious reasons.

“The recent purge by the Trump Administration of both professional staff and performing arts events at or originally produced by the Kennedy Center flies in the face of everything this national cultural center represents.” pic.twitter.com/WSI8Zwhuir — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 5, 2025

Many artists since then have disassociated from the center. Issa Rae, the star and creator of Insecure, had announced on her Instagram story that she was cancelling her upcoming one-night-only show at the Kennedy Center. A show which was completely sold-out. The show An Evening With Issa Rae, was scheduled at the venue in March.

“Unfortunately, due to what I believe to be an infringement on the values of an institution that has faithfully celebrated artists of all backgrounds through all mediums, I’ve decided to cancel my appearance at this venue,” Rae wrote.